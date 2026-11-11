Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 17 series with 3-day battery life

Xiaomi launched four Redmi Note 17 smartphones on August 27, 2026, led by the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

Xiaomi launched four Redmi Note 17 smartphones on August 27, 2026, led by the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

Chinese technology company Xiaomi has introduced four new smartphones under its Redmi Note 17 series, promising longer battery life, stronger protection against damage and up to six years of security updates.

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The company launched the series globally on August 27, 2026, with the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G leading the range. Other models include the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 17 5G and Redmi Note 17.

The launch comes as Xiaomi's Redmi Note series crosses 500 million shipments worldwide, marking a milestone for one of its most popular smartphone brands. PR Newswire+1

The Pro Max model carries a 10,000mAh battery, the largest Xiaomi has installed in a smartphone. The company says the battery can power the device for up to three days on a single charge under its test conditions.

It also supports 100W fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can provide enough power for a full day's use in 20 minutes. The phone offers 27W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other compatible devices.

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Some markets will receive a version with a 9,210mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G has an 8,340mAh battery with 67W charging. The standard Redmi Note 17 5G and Redmi Note 17 carry 7,700mAh batteries with 45W charging.

Xiaomi says the batteries can retain at least 80 per cent of their original capacity after 1,600 charging cycles. The company estimates that this represents about six years of typical use.

Beyond battery performance, Xiaomi has strengthened the phones against water, dust and accidental drops.

The two Pro models carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection ratings. They have also undergone tests involving prolonged water exposure and falls from heights of up to three metres.

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Both phones use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional screen protection.

Xiaomi says the Pro models are the first smartphones to receive TÜV SÜD's five-star Titan Quality certification, which assesses battery durability, water resistance and protection against physical damage.

The other two models have received five-star certification for battery performance.

The phones also introduce Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which allows their screens to respond when users have wet or sweaty fingers.

Xiaomi has redesigned the series with flat screens, rounded corners and new rear camera layouts.

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The Pro Max model comes in a Cloud Blush finish that changes from white to pink-orange under sunlight. The Pro 5G offers Satin Orange and Sky Blue finishes.

The company has promised up to six years of security updates across the range. It also claims that the Pro Max will maintain smooth software performance for six years.

The upgrades target smartphone users who want longer battery life and durable devices without moving into the most expensive flagship category.