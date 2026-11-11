Four pupils die tragically in suspected poisoning at Kawempe school

Police in Kampala are investigating the tragic deaths of four young female pupils from Ta'aliim Primary School in Kawempe. Authorities are awaiting postmortem results to determine whether suspected poisoning caused the deaths.

Police in Kampala have launched investigations into the deaths of four pupils of Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kawempe Division following a suspected poisoning incident.

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The four girls, aged between nine and 11, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, under circumstances that police have yet to establish.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala says the children attended Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kikulu Zone, Kikaaya Parish.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deaths occurred around 2pm, with three of the pupils reportedly dying at their respective homes.

The fourth child died at Kasangati Hospital, where she had reportedly been taken for medical attention.

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Police identified the deceased as Mariam Nakitende, 11, a Primary Four pupil; Rwahim Kiruta, 11, who was in Primary Five; and Nusufa Nasuna, 11, also in Primary Four.

The fourth victim was nine-year-old Failuzi Nabeta, a Primary Three pupil who died at Kasangati Hospital.

SP Kawala said detectives at Kira Road Police Division had opened investigations to establish what happened to the children and whether their deaths resulted from poisoning.

"Preliminary findings indicate that on 10th November 2026, at around 1400 hours, four female pupils reportedly died under circumstances suspected to be related to poisoning," she said.

Police have not established what the children may have consumed or where the suspected poisoning could have occurred.

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It also remains unclear whether the four pupils developed symptoms while at school or after returning to their homes.

Investigators are expected to rely on postmortem examinations to establish the cause of death and determine whether the cases are connected.

"Postmortem examinations will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death and provide further medical findings," SP Kawala said.

She explained that investigations were continuing and that police would release more information once additional findings become available.

Police extended condolences to the bereaved families, relatives and the school community as investigations continue.

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