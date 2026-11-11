UAE lifts visa ban on Ugandans, imposes 21-day entry condition

The United Arab Emirates has lifted its June 2026 visa ban on Ugandan nationals, permitting travel subject to a mandatory 21-day waiting period after leaving Uganda. Exemptions apply to students, diplomats, and urgent medical cases.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted its suspension on issuing new visas to Ugandan nationals, although travellers must wait at least 21 days after leaving Uganda before entering the country.

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The decision reverses restrictions introduced in June 2026 over concerns about Ebola and allows Ugandans to resume travel to the Gulf nation under revised health requirements.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the changes on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Under the new arrangement, Ugandan nationals can apply for visas and enter the UAE once at least 21 days have elapsed since their departure from Uganda.

The condition means that obtaining a visa does not automatically allow a traveller to enter the country immediately after leaving Uganda.

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The authorities also announced exemptions for certain categories of travellers, including students, diplomatic passport holders and Ugandan embassy employees.

Ugandan students who enrolled in educational institutions in the UAE before June 2026 can return to continue their studies. Their family members will also qualify for entry, subject to approved health procedures.

Administrative employees of Uganda's embassy in the UAE who hold ordinary passports will also be permitted to enter alongside their families.

The revised measures further cover Ugandan government officials travelling on diplomatic and special passports. Their entry will depend on the health requirements applicable to exempted categories.

The UAE will also consider applications from Ugandans travelling for medical treatment or other humanitarian reasons on a case-by-case basis.

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Patients seeking treatment must provide approved medical reports indicating their diagnosis, the health facility where they intend to receive treatment and the scheduled date for beginning treatment.

The authorities said they would assess such applications in consultation with the relevant government agencies.

The UAE however, has maintained existing precautionary measures affecting nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Officials said the restrictions on the two countries would remain in place as health authorities continue monitoring developments related to the virus.

The UAE introduced the visa suspension for Ugandans in June 2026 as part of measures intended to prevent the spread of Ebola.

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The restrictions affected new visa applications and created additional travel requirements for Ugandans seeking to visit the country for employment, education, business and other purposes.

NCEMA and the other agencies said the revised measures reflect efforts to protect public health while adjusting travel restrictions in response to changing health risks.

They added that authorities would continue assessing the epidemiological situation and could revise the entry requirements as new information becomes available.