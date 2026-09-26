UAE finally lifts Ebola travel restrictions on Ugandans after four months

The UAE has officially lifted Ebola-related entry and visa restrictions on Ugandan travellers following months of talks and public health reviews.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted Ebola-related entry restrictions on Ugandan nationals, nearly months after Uganda declared itself free of the disease.

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The UAE announced the easing of the measures on Saturday, September 26, 2026, following a review of the Ebola situation in Uganda.

The decision was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The authorities said Uganda had completed the internationally recognised monitoring period required after an Ebola outbreak.

Restrictions affecting travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan will remain in place because of the epidemiological situation in those countries.

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The UAE imposed the restrictions on June 6 as Ebola cases emerged in the region.

The measures suspended new visas for nationals of Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan. Travellers who had recently been in the three countries were also denied entry into the UAE unless they had spent more than 21 days elsewhere before arrival.

The restrictions remained in place for Uganda even after Health minister Chris Baryomunsi declared the country Ebola-free on July 28.

Uganda completed the mandatory 42-day monitoring period without recording a new locally transmitted case. The last locally transmitted patient had been discharged on June 16.

The delay in lifting the restrictions had frustrated the Ugandan government, businesses and tourism industry players.

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Earlier this month, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Dubai and raised the restrictions.

Nabbanja said the two governments were holding talks and acknowledged that the measures were hurting trade between the countries.

“Talks between the two Governments are underway, and we hope that this issue will be addressed soon,” Nabbanja said at the time.

Pressure had also been building within Uganda for Kampala to retaliate.

Tourism businessman Amos Wekesa was among those who called on the government to suspend Emirates flights to Entebbe until the UAE reopened its borders to Ugandans.

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Wekesa questioned why the Dubai-based airline was allowed to continue operating in Uganda while Ugandan travellers faced restrictions entering the UAE.

“Government of Uganda should simply say, from tomorrow, Emirates isn't flying into Uganda until Ugandans are allowed in Dubai,” Wekesa said in August.

The calls came amid wider complaints from Kampala about countries that maintained Ebola-related travel controls despite Uganda containing the outbreak.

At one stage, at least 15 countries had imposed various restrictions affecting Uganda. The government argued that prolonged measures were damaging tourism, trade and international travel.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also pushed for restrictions to be reconsidered. In July, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya asked the United States to lift its Ebola-related restrictions on Uganda, citing the absence of new infections.

Uganda's 2026 outbreak began in May following infections linked to neighbouring DR Congo.

The Health ministry said all confirmed Ugandan cases were epidemiologically linked and all identified contacts completed monitoring without evidence of further transmission. Enhanced surveillance also found no undetected community transmission.