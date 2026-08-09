Ugandan Government pushed to impose retaliatory ban on Emirates flights

Players in Uganda's tourism industry are calling on the government to block Emirates flights into Uganda until the UAE lifts Ebola-related restrictions on Ugandan travellers.

Ugandan tourism industry players have asked the government to consider blocking Emirates flights into Entebbe in retaliation for the United Arab Emirates' continued restrictions on Ugandan travellers.

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The calls intensified after Uganda declared itself Ebola-free on July 28, 2026, yet some countries continue to enforce restrictions introduced during the outbreak.

Uganda's Ministry of Health says the country has no active Ebola cases.

Tourism entrepreneur Amos Wekesa is among those demanding tougher action. He argues that the UAE should not continue benefiting from Uganda's aviation market while restrictions prevent Ugandans from travelling freely to Dubai.

"Why have you locked out Ugandans? Yet Emirates still flies into Uganda and Uganda Airlines can't come to Dubai because its primary market is of Ugandans meant to do business in Dubai?" Wekesa wrote on X on August 8.

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"Government of Uganda should simply say, from tomorrow, Emirates isn't flying into Uganda until Ugandans are allowed in Dubai," Wekesa said.

Emirates continues to serve Entebbe. Its current schedule shows five flights a week between Entebbe and Dubai.

The UAE introduced the Ebola-related restrictions on June 6. The measures suspended new visas for nationals of Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

They also restricted entry for travellers arriving from the three countries. Travellers who have spent more than 21 consecutive days outside the affected countries may enter, subject to other immigration requirements.

The UAE had earlier advised its citizens and residents against non-essential travel to Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan because of Ebola.

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Uganda has since brought its outbreak under control. The Ministry of Health announced on July 28 that Uganda was officially Ebola-free after completing the required period without transmission.

Emirates continues to serve Entebbe

Other countries maintain restrictions

The UAE is not alone. Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United States continue to maintain different forms of Ebola-related restrictions or enhanced border measures affecting travellers linked to Uganda.

Canada's temporary measures affect foreign nationals from Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan. Canadian authorities say the border measures remain in place until August 29, 2026. They include travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for affected categories of travellers.

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Saudi Arabia has also suspended entry for travellers arriving from Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan. It stopped issuing visas to travellers from the three countries and barred those who had stayed in any of them during the preceding 21 days. Saudi citizens are also barred from travelling to the affected countries.

The United States continues to apply Ebola-related controls to travellers who have recently been in Uganda, DR Congo or South Sudan. Travellers who have been outside the three countries for more than 21 days are exempt from the public health entry screening requirements.

The restrictions have become a concern for Uganda's tourism and business sectors, which rely on international connectivity for visitors, investment and trade.

Wekesa also criticised the United States and other countries for continuing to restrict Uganda despite its Ebola status, arguing that the measures risk damaging businesses dependent on international travel.