Ugandan officer cadet Andrew Bakira emerges best student at Sandhurst military academy

UPDF officer cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who trained along Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's son Ruhamya Kainerugaba, has won Sandhurst’s International Sword

UPDF officer cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who trained along Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's son Ruhamya Kainerugaba, has won Sandhurst’s International Sword

UPDF officer cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who trained alongnside Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's son Ruhamya Kainerugaba, has won Sandhurst’s International Sword after emerging as the outstanding international cadet in his intake.

Ugandan officer cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo has won the International Sword at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom after emerging as the best-performing international cadet in his intake.

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Ruyondo, who serves in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), received the distinction during the academy’s Sovereign’s Parade this week.

The International Sword, also known as the Overseas Sword, goes to the international officer cadet judged by the Sandhurst Commandant to have delivered the strongest overall performance during the 44-week commissioning course.

Cadets are assessed in areas that include leadership, military skills, physical and mental resilience, attitude and overall performance throughout the demanding training programme.

Andrew Bakira Ruyondo with his parents

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The award ranks among the major distinctions presented at Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence sponsors it in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, a former Kuwaiti defence minister.

Ruyondo’s name will join those of previous winners on Sandhurst’s International Sword honours board. The academy records his entry as “A. Bakira — Uganda”.

Past recipients have come from countries including Bangladesh, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Singapore, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Ruyondo completed the course alongside fellow Ugandan officer cadet Ruhamya Kainerugaba, a son of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and grandson of President Yoweri Museveni.

This year's Sandhurst graduates

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Gen Kainerugaba also trained at Sandhurst, graduating from the academy in 2000 after joining the UPDF as an officer cadet in 1999.

The Sandhurst course prepares cadets for military command through leadership development, field exercises, tactics and physical training.

Ruyondo comes from the Ruyondo family of Burunga in Kazo District. The family has a history of military service dating back to the National Resistance Army struggle.

His achievement places him among a select group of international cadets recognised for outstanding performance at one of the world’s leading military academies.