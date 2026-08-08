Bobi Wine, Barbie praise son Solomon’s political maturity as he turns 21

Barbie Itungo says watching her firstborn son Solomon Kampala turn 21 and increasingly speak out on Uganda’s political affairs has made her proud; and reminded her that she is getting older.

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has celebrated her firstborn son, Solomon Kampala Sekayi Kyagulanyi, as he turns 21, saying watching him find his voice on Uganda’s political affairs has made her proud; and left her feeling old.

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Solomon, the eldest son of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, and Barbie, was born on August 8, 2005.

His birthday comes as he takes an increasingly public interest in the political issues that have defined his father’s life.

In her birthday message on Saturday, Barbie praised Solomon for developing his own convictions and showing concern about events around him.

“Our Solomon, Our Son, Our Blessing!

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“Happy 21st birthday Momonyi wange! I am so proud to see you finding your voice, speaking out your convictions, thinking deeply, and caring about the world around you.

“Kale naawe okuze-mubufunze onkadiyiza! Ndi kuwaaki ayi Mukama Katonda wange? Nze ani akuza omwana naaweza emyaaka 21! Neyanzizza neyanz’ege ayi mukama katonda owubuyinza! Happy birthday,” she wrote.

The message loosely translates to Barbie expressing disbelief that her son is now grown and joking that his age is making her feel old, before thanking God for allowing her to raise a child to 21.

Barbie Itungo with her son Solomon Kampala in 2024

Solomon spent part of his education at St Mary’s College Kisubi before moving to the United States. He later joined Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where the university athletics profile lists him as a general business student.

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He has also pursued athletics. The university listed the Ugandan as a member of its track and field team. In 2024, he competed in several events and recorded personal bests of 23.87 seconds over 200 metres indoors and 54.29 seconds over 400 metres outdoors.

Before moving to the US, Solomon had competed in athletics while at St Mary’s College Kisubi and took part in trials under the Uganda Athletics Federation. In 2023, he won bronze in the 200 metres at the Ultimate Race Nights in Dubai after clocking 23.09 seconds.

But in recent months, the 21-year-old has attracted more attention for his political commentary.

In January, during the tense aftermath of Uganda’s 2026 general election, Solomon used social media to provide updates about events at his family’s home in Magere. He reported that his father had escaped during a security operation and that his mother remained at the residence. Bobi Wine later confirmed that he had escaped from his home.

His political commentary continued in March when he published an analysis of the proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill, raising concerns about its potential impact on political participation, including among Ugandans living abroad. His father publicly backed the commentary.

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Solomon had signalled his political views earlier. In September 2025, he publicly distanced himself from supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement and criticised the government over what he described as the suffering of Ugandans.

Barbie Itungo

Bobi Wine used his son’s 21st birthday to reflect on becoming a father and explain why he named him Solomon.

“Dear Son, 21 years ago today, I held you in my arms for the first time. I was still a young man myself and I remember feeling both anxious and deeply blessed. I did not have all the answers, but I knew one thing for sure; I wanted your life to be different from mine,” he wrote.

The opposition leader said he chose the name after the biblical King Solomon because he wanted his son to value wisdom above fame and wealth.

“Like King Solomon in the Bible, I turned to God and asked for wisdom. That is why I named you Solomon. That name was my prayer for you from the very beginning, it still is!” he wrote.

Bobi Wine said watching his firstborn grow into adulthood had filled him with gratitude and urged him to remain humble, courageous and committed to what he believes is right.

“May God give you wisdom greater than wealth, character greater than fame, and courage greater than fear,” he wrote.

“Happy 21st birthday, Solomon Kampala Sekayi Kyagulanyi Galyenkanawa. EMBOGO TEBAJILUNDA!!”