Solomon Kampala apologises for disrespectful comments

Solomon Kampala, the son of opposition leader Bobi Wine, has issued a public apology after a string of emotional and offensive social media posts made during a late-night military raid on the family’s home in Magere.

In posts shared on Friday night as the raid unfolded, Solomon vented his anger and fear in blunt terms.

In one message, he wrote: “Ugandans. Let’s stop being stupid. Honestly. I don’t know if my mother is alive anymore. I have nothing to lose.”

He went on to accuse the public of passivity, saying, “Your stupid morals have put you in the position you are today.”

In another post, he lashed out at perceived inaction from supporters writing “All of you who claimed to be loyal to the cause. A bunch of pussies is what you are. You say one thing and do the other…What is life if you are a slave to the system. Better to die fighting for something you believe in than to live a life in slavery.”

The posts were made as soldiers and police reportedly stormed the Kyagulanyi family residence in Magere, cutting power, blocking access roads and searching the property.

Solomon’s mother, Barbie Itungo was reportedly injured along with security guards during the raid. As of Saturday evening, she was admitted at Nsambya Hospital.

Kampala Remorseful

In a long apology post, Bobi Wine’s son explained that his earlier remarks were driven by fear and frustration over his mother’s safety.

“Fellow Ugandans, last night when my mother was under attack by military goons, I found myself needing to sound an alarm to whoever could listen,” he wrote.

“In the heat of that emotionally charged moment, I ended up using very indecent language and addressing you in a disrespectful way, which I deeply regret.”

He acknowledged wrongdoing and offered a direct apology.

“I realize that it was wrong and I apologize for that and I hope you all will understand that it was short lived anger and frustration,” he said. He also thanked those who tried to help during the crisis, adding: “I also want to appreciate all of you that responded to my distress call last night when my mother was under attack at home.”

The raid at Magere has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and opposition figures, who say family members were assaulted and personal devices seized.

