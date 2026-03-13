The 2026 mega World Cup and its early impact on betting markets

Now in 2026 there will be as many as 48 teams

Now in 2026 there will be as many as 48 teams

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's record expansion to 48 teams is already reshaping betting markets. Bookmakers adjust odds for new group formats, increased uncertainty, and wider competition dynamics ahead of the tournament.

The odds were completely reversed when the number of teams in the 2026 World Cup increased from 32 to 48. With 104 games spread between the three nations, the US, Canada, and Mexico share hosting responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sportsbooks are essentially learning as they go since a tournament this size has never been held before. Bettors who explore promotions tied to the event will notice way more markets than the last time around, simply because there are that many more games to cover. More matches sounds great until the reality hits that keeping track of all of it becomes a job in itself.

More matches and more unknowns

FIFA divided it up into 12 groups of 4 this time. Each group's top two teams advance, while 8 third-place teams also make it to the knockout round. The total number of matches is 104, an increase from the 64 that were played in Qatar.

Sportsbooks that let users bet live now during matches have a real headache on their hands because some days will stack multiple games back to back with barely a break. Bookmakers and bettors alike will feel that pressure when there's just too much to follow at once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key factors that shake up the betting landscape:

Sixteen debut or returning nations carry almost no recent World Cup data for models to reference.

Group stages could produce more draws as weaker teams focus on defense to survive.

Third-place qualification math creates odd scenarios where results in other groups matter.

The jump from 64 to 104 matches increases the total betting handle by an estimated 40%.

Fatigue becomes a real factor as top teams could play up to eight matches instead of seven.

Now in 2026 there will be as many as 48 teams. This is an even greater expansion than then. That is why many think: there will be even more surprises in the groups. Maybe some team, from which no one expected anything, will suddenly surprise everyone.

How geography could decide results

For the first time in history, one tournament will stretch across three sovereign nations simultaneously — the United States, Canada, and Mexico dividing the burden and the glory between them. Sixteen host cities. Three flags. One trophy at the end of it.But the sheer scale of this arrangement creates headaches that no training camp fully prepares a squad for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hop between venues and you're not just changing cities — you're crossing climatic zones, jumping time differences, and in some cases, gaining or losing thousands of meters in elevation before the next kickoff whistle blows.That last point deserves its own conversation. Mexico City doesn't just offer a stadium — it offers a physiological exam.

The Azteca sits at roughly 2,200 meters altitude, where oxygen levels drop noticeably and muscles scream for more of it with every sprint. Teams whose home bases hug the coastline or sit near sea level will feel their lungs lodge a formal protest somewhere around the sixty-minute mark.

Meanwhile, sides that routinely train at elevation show up acclimatized, composed, and quietly waiting for opponents to tire.

Early squad concerns, injury watch, and the players who could decide the odds

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham turns 22 this tournament and already carries England's creative weight on his shoulders. Real Madrid hasn't exactly given him a quiet few seasons — the mileage is real, and when you're the engine of your national side, every knock and tired leg matters more than any tactical blueprint.

Then there's Messi. Thirty-nine years old, still somehow in the conversation, still making Argentina's war room nervous every time he winces during warmups. The defending champions qualified — that part is settled.

Whether their greatest-ever player walks out for kickoff is a different question entirely, and one he's left deliberately open.Brazil arrive with Vinicius Junior as their most dangerous weapon, and he's earned that billing through relentless Real Madrid performances.

The problem isn't the attack — it never really is with Brazil. It's the back line, which has leaked goals in ways that shouldn't happen at this level, and nobody has convincingly patched those holes yet. The host nation carries its own complications.

Pulisic leads the American attack with genuine quality, but the names behind him on that squad sheet don't inspire the same confidence. Depth is the quiet vulnerability nobody wants to admit going into a home tournament.

Davies gives Canada genuine pace to hurt opponents on the break — any defender in this field will know his name by the end of matchday one. Mexico, meanwhile, show up carrying a round-of-16 ceiling that has stubbornly refused to crack across multiple generations.