UNEB: 2025 UACE results out today

The results will be announced at 11:00 AM at State House Nakasero by the Minister of Education and Sports, who is also the First Lady, Janet Museveni.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to release the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results today, March 13, 2026.

A total of 166,402 candidates registered and sat for the examinations at 2,844 centres across the country.

Of these, 42,328 candidates, representing 25 percent, were sponsored by the government under the Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET) programme.

The remaining 124,074 candidates, accounting for 75 percent, were privately sponsored.

According to UNEB statistics, 77,772 of the candidates were female, representing 44 percent, while 93,630 candidates, or 56 percent, were male.

The release of the UACE results marks the final phase of the 2025 national examinations cycle.

Earlier this year, UNEB released results for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).