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Gen Kainerugaba’s son Ruhamya graduates from Sandhurst

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:40 - 06 August 2026
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Ruyondo and Ruhamya
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s son, Ruhamya, and Bakira Ruyondo have completed officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
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  • Ruhamya Kainerugaba and Bakira Ruyondo graduated from Sandhurst on August 5, 2026.

  • They completed the academy’s officer commissioning course.

  • Gen Kainerugaba also graduated from Sandhurst in 2000.

  • Balaam Barugahara congratulated the two Ugandans.

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Private Ruhamya Kainerugaba, a son of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Ruhamya graduated alongside Ugandan Officer Cadet Bakira Ruyondo on August 5, 2026, after completing the academy’s officer commissioning course.

The programme trains officer cadets in leadership, military tactics and command.

Ruhamya’s graduation comes months after Gen Kainerugaba announced that his son had joined the academy.

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Gen Kainerugaba also trained at Sandhurst and graduated in 2000.

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara congratulated Ruhamya and Ruyondo in a post on X.

“Congratulations to our own young men who have made it at the prestigious military academy pass-out. Congratulations to Commander One and family. Viva Uganda, Viva UK,” he wrote.

Sandhurst trains officers for the British Army and armed forces from other countries. Its history dates back to the establishment of the Royal Military College in 1801.

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