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Young student Nicolette emerges as role model for Uganda's next generation

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:12 - 06 August 2026
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Mwiza Santiana Nicolette
Twin Brook International School pupil Mwiza Santiana Nicolette is building a reputation as a young leader who promotes education, leadership and community service.
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Mwiza Santiana Nicolette, a pupil at Twin Brook International School, is gaining recognition as one of Uganda's emerging young role models through her leadership, confidence and commitment to education.

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Nicolette has attracted attention through her participation in school activities and public engagements, where she encourages fellow learners to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

Mwiza Santiana Nicolette

She says education, discipline and determination are the building blocks for success and hopes to inspire other children to make the most of every opportunity.

Beyond the classroom, Nicolette supports initiatives that encourage young people to discover and develop their talents while giving back to their communities.

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Mwiza Santiana Nicolette

Her growing public profile reflects a commitment to academic excellence, personal development and community service, earning admiration from fellow students, parents and supporters.

Nicolette remains focused on balancing her studies with activities that promote leadership and positive social change.

As she continues her education, she hopes to inspire more young Ugandans to work hard, respect others and use their abilities to make a difference in society.

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