Minister Balaam responds to public calls to intervene in Ntare School, Bweranyangi school fees matters

Minister Balaam Barugahara says his school inspection campaign will not target elite legacy schools because they were established for families who can afford their fees.

Balaam says Ntare, Bweranyangi and other legacy schools have always served wealthier families.

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He says parents who cannot afford such schools should consider seed schools and UPE schools.

The minister defended his decision not to target the schools under his anti-corruption campaign.

His remarks come amid criticism that the campaign has focused on ordinary government-aided schools while sparing elite institutions.

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has defended his decision not to target high-fee government-aided schools such as Ntare School and Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School under his nationwide "Expose the Corrupt" campaign.

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The minister made the remarks while meeting residents in Isingiro District, where he was asked why his inspections had not covered elite government-aided schools, including Ntare School in Mbarara, where termly fees can exceed Shs2 million.

In response, Balaam said the schools have historically served families that can afford their fees and should not be compared to government schools established under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) programmes.

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi

“I have mentioned the issue of Ntare School, Bweranyangi, Buddo SS, Gayaza High, Namagunga SS and others; from history, they have always been legacy schools for only those who are financially sound. When the president realised that we have government schools for the rich, he decided to establish schools for the poor. He started seed schools/UPE schools.

“If you want to go to Ntare, you have to tighten your belt. If your belt is not tight enough, you should go to seed schools. Even God did not create all fingers to be equal,” Balaam said.

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His comments come amid growing criticism that the campaign has focused on ordinary government-aided schools while leaving out some of Uganda's best-known traditional schools, which also receive government support but charge significantly higher fees.

Since taking office in May 2026, Balaam has made school inspections a key part of his anti-corruption drive. Working with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Criminal Investigations Directorate and local leaders, he has conducted surprise visits to schools across the country to uncover ghost pupils, inflated enrolment figures and illegal school fees.

The inspections have resulted in arrests, interdictions and investigations into several school administrators accused of abusing government funds and charging fees in violation of presidential directives on free education under UPE and USE.