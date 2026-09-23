Top Music Heavyweights, Bond 7, rally behind Dokta Brain for Doorkey Orchestra experience

Uganda's top music stars and Bond 7 gather at Skyz Hotel, Naguru to support Dokta Brain ahead of the epic Doorkey Orchestra Experience this Saturday.

Just days out from the Doorkey Orchestra Experience, Uganda’s music industry has shown that it knows how to honor its own.

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At the final press conference held at Skyz Hotel, Naguru, sponsors, industry heavyweights, and a new generation of artists gathered to salute the man whose lyrics have quietly built some of the biggest careers in the game: Dokta Brain a.k.a DoorKey.

DoorKey has spent 11 years shaping the Ugandan music from behind the scenes penning iconic records for Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula and working along with Dax Vibes, Kataleya & Kandle, Maro, Feffe Bussi, Fik Fameica, and Karole Kasita who were all in attendance.

It was a genuine moment of industry bonding as artistes and supporters shared personal testimonies of how Dokta Brain’s writing elevated their careers before letting their money do the talking as they made cash pledges and bought tables for Saturday.

Sheebah used the moment to champion songwriters across the board: “Without them sharing their talent with us, some of us who do not write wouldn’t be here. I appreciate you”.

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Bond 7, the smooth blended whisky brand that has partnered with Dokta Brain for the show as part of its “Our Bond, Our Drink, Our Flow” campaign, was present to support the moment of industry solidarity.

Roy Tumwizere, Bond 7 Brand Manager, who was in attendance, captured the significance of the moment:

“Music has a unique ability to bring people together, and this experience gives us an opportunity to celebrate those bonds in a memorable way. Just like DoorKey’s lyrics unite us here today, Bond 7 is bringing the smooth flow of our whisky and signature cocktails to complete the night on Saturday.”

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Through the Bond O’Clock experience at the show, every guest will enjoy Bond 7’s smooth blended whisky and signature cocktails, crafted to perfection for shared moments.

Dokta Brain closed the press conference with gratitude for the industry that has supported him, then offered a brief, live sample of what awaits on Saturday.