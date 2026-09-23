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Celebrities and friends pay last respects to TikToker Jayden at requiem Mass

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:56 - 23 September 2026
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Fellow content creators joined family and friends at St Kizito Catholic Church in Namungoona on September 23, 2026, to pay their last respects to TikToker Timothy Kayanja, known online as Jayden.

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Pictures and videos shared online showed mourners gathered around his coffin and some laying wreaths during the requiem Mass.

Jayden’s illness had brought Uganda’s online community together before his death. Fellow creators and well-wishers raised money for his treatment in India, where he underwent a bone marrow transplant. He had lived with sickle cell disease and later developed aplastic anaemia, a condition that affects the body’s ability to produce blood cells. He died there on September 15.

His body returned to Uganda on September 22. Family members and friends received it at Entebbe International Airport before it was taken to Kampala.

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After Wednesday’s Mass, the funeral programme places another vigil in Sala Village, Wakiso District. A second requiem Mass is scheduled there for September 24 at 10am, followed by burial at 4pm.

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