UNEB releases 2026 PLE time table: Issues 12 guidelines

UNEB releases the official 2026 PLE timetable starting Nov 3, alongside 12 essential exam guidelines for candidates, teachers, and schools.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released this year's Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) timetable, with candidates expected to sit their papers on November 3 and November 4.

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UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said candidates will report for briefing on Friday,October 30, 2026, at 9am. The two-hour session will be conducted by headteachers.

Candidates will sit Mathematics at 9am on Monday, November 3, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education at 2pm.

They will return on Tuesday, November 4, for Integrated Science at 9am and English at 2pm.

UNEB said candidates with special educational needs will receive an extra 45 minutes for each paper.

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Odongo warned that no other timetable will be recognised. Candidates will not be allowed to enter examination rooms with calculators or mobile phones.

UNEB also issued 12 guidelines that candidates must follow during the examinations.

Candidates must arrive at their examination centres at least 30 minutes before each paper starts. They must prepare before entering the examination room and cannot leave before the end of a paper without permission from the chief invigilator.

All candidates must be at the examination venue before papers are opened. They cannot enter the examination room with notes, books or other written materials.

Candidates must check that examination envelopes are intact before they are opened. They should also be present when the papers are opened to ensure officials follow the required procedures.

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UNEB directed candidates not to write the name of their school on examination papers. They should only use their school identification number where required.

Candidates must check their identification numbers and ensure they write their names correctly as registered with UNEB. They must also pay attention to their handwriting.

Latecomers must give a satisfactory reason before they can enter the examination room. Those allowed in will not receive extra time. Candidates who arrive more than 15 minutes late will not be admitted.

Candidates cannot leave the examination room with examination papers, whether used or unused. They must remain until their scripts have been collected and sealed in envelopes.

UNEB also reminded headteachers and teachers that candidates should not receive further teaching after the briefing on October 30, 2025.

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