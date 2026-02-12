Date for release of 2025 UCE results announced

Minister of Education and Sports and First Lady Janet Museveni

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results on February 13, 2026.

The development was announced after UNEB officials met the Minister of Education and Sports and First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, at State House Nakasero.

The Wednesday afternoon meeting, which began at 2:30 pm, served as the final administrative audit of candidate performance before the data is made public. Officials will release the results at 11 am at State House Nakasero.

A total of 432,025 candidates sat the 2025 UCE examinations. Female students slightly outnumbered males, making up 51.5 per cent of the candidates.

The 2025 results mark the second cohort assessed under Uganda’s competency-based curriculum. The system shifts from purely high-stakes final examinations to a blended assessment model.

Under the framework, continuous assessment at school level contributes 20 per cent to a candidate’s final grade, while the national examination accounts for 80 per cent. Education officials say the system measures practical skills, application of knowledge, and overall competence rather than rote memorisation.

UNEB data shows that 432,025 candidates registered for the examinations. This reflects a 12.1 per cent increase from the previous year.

The release of the UCE results follows that of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), released on January 30, 2026. Boys outperformed girls, with UNEB data showing higher proportions of male candidates achieving top grades and a lower failure rate than females.

The performance gap was most visible at the upper end of the grading scale, especially in Division One and Division Two, which indicate strong academic achievement.

According to UNEB statistics, 12.54 per cent of male candidates attained Division One, compared to 10.35 per cent of females. In Division Two, 48.54 per cent of boys were placed, slightly higher than the 47.69 per cent recorded among girls.

Females accounted for 20.76 per cent in Division Three compared to 20.15 per cent of males. In Division Four, girls made up 11.13 per cent against 9.79 per cent for boys.