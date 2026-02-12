Music master class set for latest edition of Make it Yours experience

The "Make It Yours" platform, which kicked off with fashion masterclasses in Mukono and digital storytelling at Silo, has become a staple for those looking to merge nightlife with personal growth

Guinness Smooth is keeping the momentum high, continuing its mission to bring the Make It Yours spirit directly to the heartbeat of Uganda’s creative scene.

Following a high-octane takeover at Silo last month, the journey moves to Paradigm Kansanga this Friday, February 13, for an evening dedicated to the craft behind the hits.

This Friday, the focus shifts to the sonic arts with the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab by HeyoAxon.

At the center of the Paradigm takeover is an intensive Music Edition Masterclass led by the brilliant HeyoAxon.

Designed for aspiring producers and artists, the session will dive deep into the practical fundamentals of beatmaking, vocal recording basics, and artist branding.

In a unique twist, the entire Creators Lab session will be conducted via silent disco technology, ensuring an immersive, focused environment amidst the vibrant energy of the venue.

From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, guests will transition from a technical presentation into a live, practical recording session featuring a fully functional mini-studio setup.

"The 'Make It Yours' journey is about celebrating those who aren't afraid to carve out their own path. By bringing the Creators Lab to Paradigm, we are providing a platform where creativity and craft meet the smooth, vibrant lifestyle of our consumers," says Denise Nazzinda, Guinness Smooth Brand Manager. "We want to empower a new wave of talent to express themselves boldly and truly make every moment, and every sound their own."

True to the Guinness Smooth identity, the night is about more than just learning; it’s about the culture of self-expression.

The takeover will transform Paradigm into a hub of creativity, where the smooth taste of Guinness meets the bold sounds of Kampala’s burgeoning music industry.

The Entertainment of the night is a strong line-up of some of Uganda’s most exciting selectors and hosts.

The legendary DJ Dash will take charge of the decks, while Viana Indi and AllehMC steer the night.

Adding a visual spectacle to the evening, the Culture Dancers are set to bring a vibrant fusion of rhythm and movement, ensuring the Paradigm takeover is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the ears.

Whether you’re there to master the boards with HeyoAxon or simply to soak in the atmosphere of a brand that champions individuality, the night promises a fresh, engaging take on the modern nightlife experience.

