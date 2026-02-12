Foreign Affairs ministry honours retiring diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs honoured retiring ambassadors and senior officials at a ceremony on February 12, 2026, praising their decades of service in strengthening Uganda’s diplomatic presence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 12, 2026 held a retirement ceremony at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel to honour ambassadors and senior officials who have shaped Uganda’s diplomatic presence.

The event focused on gratitude, reflection, and commitment to the values guiding the country’s Foreign Service.

Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa spoke on behalf of the ministers and the government.

He described the retirees’ careers as “a testament to disciplined service in one of the most complex portfolios of government.”

He noted that the ministry’s work covers consular protection, conflict resolution, market exploration, investment promotion, tourism development, and sensitive negotiations carried out in the national interest.

“We gather not merely to mark the passage of time,” Bagiire said, “but to recognize the substance of duty quietly rendered, consistently delivered, and nationally transformative.”

He thanked Amb. Paul Mukumbya, Amb. Elly Kamahungye, Juliet Namiiro Mugerwa, and other retiring officers for their “distinguished contribution to Uganda’s Foreign Service and to the dignity of our flag abroad.”

He praised Ambassador Elly Kamahungye for “his unwavering pursuit of objectives and exemplary representation of the Ministry.”

He also recalled Ambassador Paul Mukumbya’s tenure in Mombasa, calling it “a strategic chapter that reimagined opportunity, leveraging port access, partnerships, and regional goodwill to elevate Uganda’s tourism footprint.

Bagiire stressed the importance of strong administration. He commended the Accounts Department for its stewardship, saying “accurate record-keeping and timely accountability are as vital to diplomacy as negotiation itself.”

He urged officers to promote respect within the institution, adding, “how we treat one another becomes the enduring memory of our service. Dignity and kindness are not accessories to leadership; they are its foundation.”

The resulting growth in Kenyan and international tourist flows,” he noted, “reflects the power of focused economic and commercial diplomacy.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Elly Kamahungye thanked the Permanent Secretary and colleagues for their patience and teamwork.

Reflecting on the launch of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy, he said seeing the ministry’s contribution captured in the ECD Strategy Handbook was “a moment of affirmation for years of determined effort.”

He added, “Teamwork is all that matters. When we work as one, progress follows.”

Ambassador Paul Mukumbya described the ceremony as a meaningful change from past practice. “For many years, officers would quietly melt away at retirement,” he said.

“Today’s gesture affirms that service is remembered.”

Recalling his 31-year career, he stressed the need for cohesive mission teams: “When there are conflicts at the workplace, the first casualty is work; a healthy environment produces results.”

He credited partnerships, including those with the private sector, for strengthening Uganda’s tourism diplomacy and thanked the government for the privilege of serving in global engagements.

Other retirees spoke about resilience, fairness, and gratitude for community support during their service.

The ministry also recognised Amb. Margaret Kedisi, Amb. Patrick Guma Muganda, Aisa Bogere, and Catherine Natabo in absentia