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Barry saves all 10 BBNaija housemates from eviction

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:53 - 23 September 2026
Barry saved all 10 housemates from eviction
Barry’s decision to give every remaining BBNaija housemate immunity has sent all 10 into the final week.
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All 10 remaining housemates in Big Brother Naija Season 11 have reached the final week after Barry used his Ultimate Veto Power to spare everyone from eviction.

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Barry, who won Head of House last week, had to choose between giving every housemate immunity and leaving them all open to eviction. His choice means there will be no public vote or eviction this week. The finalists are Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram. 

Keivo has since taken over as Head of House. He won this week’s contest and secured the title’s privileges.

The housemates also received video messages from their families. Aikou heard from her sister, while Barry and Tram received messages from their mothers. Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Sheba and Ricky heard from their siblings. Oyin and Temi Nkem received messages from their fathers.

The messages brought tears and laughter as the contestants heard from the people who have supported them outside the house. This week’s theme, Legacy Week, gives them a chance to reflect on their time in the competition before the winner is crowned.

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