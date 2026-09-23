Barry saves all 10 BBNaija housemates from eviction

Barry’s decision to give every remaining BBNaija housemate immunity has sent all 10 into the final week.

All 10 remaining housemates in Big Brother Naija Season 11 have reached the final week after Barry used his Ultimate Veto Power to spare everyone from eviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barry, who won Head of House last week, had to choose between giving every housemate immunity and leaving them all open to eviction. His choice means there will be no public vote or eviction this week. The finalists are Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram.

Keivo has since taken over as Head of House. He won this week’s contest and secured the title’s privileges.

The housemates also received video messages from their families. Aikou heard from her sister, while Barry and Tram received messages from their mothers. Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Sheba and Ricky heard from their siblings. Oyin and Temi Nkem received messages from their fathers.