The Smirnoff Fiesta hits the road; everything you need to know

The Smirnoff Fiesta tour kicks off this October in Nakawa, Mbarara, and Kyambogo. Discover dates, DJ lineups, venue details, and how to join the party.

Buckle up! The Smirnoff Fiesta is hitting the road this October for an unmissable three-stop massive party experience.

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Starting off strong in Nakawa, the Fiesta will kick off at Akamwesi Hostel on the 3rd of October. From there, the heat will lead to the West at University Inn in Mbarara on the 10th, before bringing the tour to a thematic stop at Servite Hostel in Kyambogo with a Halloween Fiesta edition on the 31st of October.

The DJ-led tour will showcase some of the best and fresh spin masters on the party scene for an explosion of fun that will release the party spirit in everyone.

Headlining the Fiesta at the first stop in Nakawa is a heavy hitting line up with DJ Alisha for the hip hop vibe, City Girl with the all-time party anthems coupled with Ri Deejay, Dreadlazer and Wiz J for the yanos and afro vibe.

On hype policy, Mcs, Josh Mc, Saint Trevor and more will keep the energy while the drinks flow throughout the night.

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Raymond Karama, the Smirnoff Brand Manager, highlighted Smirnoff as the absolute party starter.

“Smirnoff is at the forefront of high-energy party experiences and with the Smirnoff Fiesta, we bring this experience closer to the consumer and release their party spirit. With this tour, expect a party like no other because with the Smirnoff Fiesta, everyone is involved” he said.

Smirnoff Fiesta

The Smirnoff Fiesta is a pop cultural platform that sparks inclusive joy through urban music and immersive brand experiences with consumers.