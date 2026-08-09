Buganda Kingdom calls for end to ‘Nigerian-influenced’ showy Kwanjula ceremonies

Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi

Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi

Buganda Kingdom through Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has called for an end to cash-spraying and extravagant displays at Kwanjula ceremonies, saying foreign-influenced practices are eroding the traditional meaning of the occasion.

Buganda Kingdom has criticised the growing culture of extravagant Kwanjula ceremonies, calling for an end to cash-spraying, excessive dancing and other displays that have diluted the traditional purpose of the marriage ceremony.

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Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga guided on Saturday that a Kwanjula should remain a joyful occasion but warned against turning it into a platform for guests to display wealth or attract attention.

“Kwanjula is a day of happiness. We don’t want sad faces on such occasions, but we also don't want to see people who make a nuisance of themselves with Gomesis and Kanzus flying around. Those obnoxious dancing boys, we don’t want to see them,” Mayiga said.

“We don't want to see people splashing money, that is backward. If you have money we shall know, even if you don’t throw it around. A rich man is known, even if they try to hide.”

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Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi

Speaking at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi, Mayiga questioned why guests would pull out bundles of cash and throw them around at the home of their in-laws.

“But how can someone at your in-laws’ pull out wads of cash and throw it?” he asked.

The Prime Minister traced this behaviour to the Nigerian practice of “spraying” money at social functions, particularly weddings. He noted, however, that even in the West-African country some of these practices have been banned.

“This behaviour originated in Nigeria, but now that country has banned these practices. If they catch you throwing money like that they will imprison you. We therefore don’t want to see that backward behaviour here,” he said.

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Spraying money has long been common at Nigerian weddings and parties, where guests throw or place banknotes on celebrants.

Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi

Nigerian authorities have, however, stepped up enforcement of a 2007 law against abuse of the naira. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has prosecuted people for spraying the currency, while courts have handed down jail terms in some cases.

Mayiga's latest remarks add to his long-running campaign against the commercialisation of Buganda's traditional marriage ceremonies.

Traditionally, Kwanjula (Luganda for “introduction”) was primarily a formal meeting at which the groom and his relatives visited the bride's family, declared his intention to marry her and fulfilled agreed cultural obligations.

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Older ceremonies were much smaller than many of today's events. Traditional accounts indicate that a groom could arrive with about 15 to 20 relatives and friends. Ceremonies were once held inside the family home, before tents and large outdoor functions became common.

Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kwanjula of Roberta Nalwoga and Hillary Murungi

The traditional requirements were also modest. They included symbolic gifts, clothes for some members of the bride's family and the omutwalo, or bride price. Other customary items included a hoe, fruit seedlings and calabashes of local brew.

Over time, however, Kwanjula ceremonies have grown into elaborate social events involving large guest lists, expensive decorations, several changes of clothes, entertainment, convoys and costly gifts. Some families now present furniture, household appliances, livestock and other expensive items.

Modern fashion has also transformed the ceremonies. The gomesi remains central to Kwanjula, but contemporary versions increasingly feature embroidery, sequins, customised designs and modern accessories.