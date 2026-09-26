The Ugandan delegates at the Trade Over Aid Deals Showcase at the Lotte New York Palace

The Ugandan delegates at the Trade Over Aid Deals Showcase at the Lotte New York Palace

Uganda lands $1.2 billion investment in Roosevelt Africa Trail under US 'Trade Over Aid' plan

Uganda unveils a $1.2B Roosevelt Africa Trail investment pipeline under the US Trade Over Aid plan to boost tourism, coffee, and local economic growth

The United States has announced Uganda’s Roosevelt Africa Trail as the first project under its Trade Over Aid Deals framework, placing an indicative $1.2 billion investment pipeline before American financiers, companies and investors.

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The announcement was made on September 25, 2026, during the Trade Over Aid Deals Showcase at the Lotte New York Palace on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

The $1.2 billion figure covers Uganda alone and brings together several proposed projects rather than a single $1.2 billion investment.

Kenya and South Sudan, which form part of the wider Roosevelt Africa Trail, are expected to develop separate national investment pipelines.

The announcement is also not an approval or disbursement of $1.2 billion by the US government. The projects must still undergo feasibility studies, eligibility checks, due diligence and formal financing approvals before money is committed.

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The Roosevelt Africa Trail draws on former US President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1909-1910 expedition through East Africa.

In Uganda, the proposed tourism and investment corridor stretches from Lake Victoria and Entebbe through Kampala and Buganda to Hoima, Masindi, Butiaba, Budongo Forest and Murchison Falls. It then follows the Albert Nile towards Rhino Camp, Ajai Wildlife Reserve and West Nile.

Its promoters now want to turn that historical route into an economic corridor covering tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, technology, conservation and hospitality.

Among the proposed investments is a Roosevelt Africa Museum of History and Science, alongside a library, resort and wider tourism development.

The Ugandan delegates at the Trade Over Aid Deals Showcase at the Lotte New York Palace

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Another component proposes “Smart Monuments” and digital infrastructure along the trail. The concept would use technologies including artificial intelligence, digital storytelling and archival material to connect historical sites while directing tourists to local hotels, restaurants, guides, transport operators and other businesses.

Agriculture also forms part of the investment plan through Roosevelt Africa Safari Coffee. The project seeks to move Uganda beyond exporting mainly raw coffee by developing roasting, packaging, branded coffee, pods and other finished products for the American market. �

According to the project promoters, Keurig has expressed interest in the coffee proposition, while a letter-of-intent partnership pathway has been established with US-based Kahawa 1893.

The September 25 showcase was hosted by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and co-hosted by US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Export-Import Bank of the United States president and chairman John Jovanovic.

Representatives of the US International Development Finance Corporation also attended.

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EXIM and DFC are being considered as potential financing routes for qualifying projects, alongside private investors.

Uganda’s delegation included Foreign Affairs minister Adonia Ayebare and Uganda’s ambassador to the United States, Robie Kakonge.

Representatives of Uganda’s Permanent Mission to the UN and Roosevelt Africa Trail officials also participated.

The delegates included Joshua Sentongo, Director of Business Development & Strategy, Roosevelt Africa Trail; Minister Counsellor Celia Nabeta, Permanent Mission of Uganda to the United Nations; Amb. Robie Kakonge; Amb. Dan Negrea, U.S. Representative to ECOSOC; Diana Kyaremera CEO Age Safaris; and Dr. Frederick Kiggundu, Director of Finance, Roosevelt Africa Trail.

The announcement follows weeks of engagement between Uganda and US officials. On September 10, Uganda’s Permanent Mission to the UN hosted talks in New York on using the Roosevelt connection to attract investment, technology and tourists.

The next stage will involve dividing the $1.2 billion pipeline into individual projects, conducting feasibility work, identifying Ugandan and American partners and determining which proposals can secure financing.

If they reach implementation, the projects could create opportunities for Ugandan businesses in construction, engineering, tourism, hospitality, technology, agriculture, transport and the creative industries.

The $1.2 billion announcement represents a pipeline of proposed investments seeking financing rather than money already secured.

Uganda’s proposed investment pipeline is valued at an indicative $1.2 billion and does not include Kenya or South Sudan.