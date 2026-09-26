Zari marks 46th birthday in exclusive fete, in turns away guests over dress code

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan celebrated her 46th birthday with a lavish Kampala fete, turning away guests who failed to meet her strict formal dress code.

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan celebrated her 46th birthday with a lavish party in Kampala on Friday, September 25, 2026, but some guests found themselves on the wrong side of her strict dress code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The invitation-only celebration at the Marriott Hotel in Nsambya attracted celebrities and close friends for a black-and-white-themed dinner.

Zari, popularly known as the Boss Lady, had made it clear before the party that she wanted an exclusive affair.

She warned that people without invitations would not be admitted.

Zari 46th birthday

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also set a formal dress code, which became one of the biggest talking points of the night.

Videos shared on social media showed Zari asking security to turn away some guests who arrived in casual clothes, including jeans and T-shirts.

She insisted that guests had to respect the standard she had set for the celebration.

@anonymousmediaupdates Zari instructs security to take out guests dressed in shirts at her birthday dinner party ♬ original sound - anonymousmediaupdates

The incident generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users supporting her decision to enforce the dress code while others considered it too strict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Away from the controversy at the entrance, the mother of five celebrated her milestone surrounded by friends, entertainers and family.

Spice Diana, Karole Kasita and Elijah Kitaka were among the musicians who entertained guests. DJ Trizzy handled the decks, while socialite Bad Black was among the personalities who addressed the gathering.

Spice Diana praised Zari for her longevity, work ethic and commitment to her family.

“We are here to celebrate Zari. Her age milestone is important because these days we have so many people dying at a young age,” Spice Diana said.

Zari 46th birthday

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look up to Zari mostly because of the way she cares for herself, her family and her hard work.”

Bad Black also praised Zari's work ethic and sense of style.

“You inspire us because you are hardworking. No one beats you when it comes to class in this country,” she said.

Mami Deb described Zari as a woman who combines success with humility.

“You can meet women who are beautiful, hardworking, healthy and have the full package, but meeting one who is also humble is rare,” she said.

“She is not only humble but wishes other women to succeed.”

Zari's husband, Shakib Cham, also featured prominently in the celebrations. Videos from the event showed him and other guests showering Zari with dollar notes.

Another moment showed Zari feeding Shakib birthday cake, months after speculation about problems in their marriage.

Zari 46th birthday

Zari's birthday fell on Wednesday, September 23. Shakib marked the day with a public tribute in which he described her as his queen, source of peace, strength and best friend.

Zari, who was born in 1980, had also spoken about turning 46 and encouraged women to embrace their age and take care of themselves.