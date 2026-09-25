Police explain why Bebe Cool’s numberless Land Cruiser has escaped traffic crackdown

Traffic police have said they have not intercepted the Land Cruiser linked to singer Bebe Cool because their ongoing crackdown catches vehicles at enforcement points, rather than seeking them out at their owners’ homes.

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Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura gave the explanation after motorists accused police of applying Operation Tekeleza Sheria selectively. The joint police and Military Police operation targets vehicles with missing or concealed number plates, as well as unauthorised sirens and lights.

“Officers do not search for vehicles at people’s homes,” Kananura said. “Vehicles are intercepted when found on the road and within enforcement points.”

He said any vehicle found committing a targeted offence would face action, regardless of its owner. “The fact that a particular vehicle has not yet been intercepted does not mean it is exempt or protected,” he added.

The statement follows public calls for police to stop Bebe Cool, whose black Land Cruiser has been seen without ordinary registration plates. Some social media users also questioned the vehicle’s lights and the singer’s travel with security personnel. The report did not establish whether the vehicle has any legal exemption.

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The questions grew after Kananura announced that officers had arrested 18 drivers in Mukono on September 23, 2026, over vehicles fitted with illegal sirens and lights.

Kananura did not say whether officers had examined Bebe Cool’s vehicle or attempted to stop it. He said enforcement would continue at different places and times, and urged drivers to remove illegal equipment and display their number plates.