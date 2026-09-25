Aisty Store opens Kansanga outlet with focus on safe children’s products

Aisty Store has opened a new physical outlet at Palm Village Mall in Kansanga

Aisty Store has opened a new physical outlet at Palm Village Mall in Kansanga

Aisty Store opens a new outlet at Palm Village Mall in Kansanga, offering parents in Kampala safe, high-quality children's products and clothing.

Aisty Store has opened a new physical outlet at Palm Village Mall in Kansanga, Kampala, as the children's retailer seeks to give parents greater access to safe and quality products.

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The Kampala-based retailer sells children's clothing, footwear, baby essentials and accessories. It says the new outlet will allow parents to inspect products before buying them.

The launch comes as concerns persist over the quality and safety of some products sold on the Ugandan market.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has continued to conduct market surveillance against substandard products.

In July 2026, the standards body reported that it had seized more than 880 tonnes of substandard goods worth about Shs3 billion during the 2025/26 financial year.

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For parents, Aisty Store says safety should become as important as price, appearance and availability when choosing products for children.

Children spend long periods in direct contact with clothes and bedding. This makes the quality and suitability of materials an important consideration, particularly for babies and children with sensitive skin.

The retailer says it wants to help close the gap between simply finding children's products and giving parents greater confidence in what they buy.

“As parents ourselves, we understand that what touches a child’s skin and what they play with every day matters. At Aisty Store, our goal is to give Ugandan parents greater confidence when choosing products for their children,” the Aisty Store team said.

“We want safety, quality and comfort to be part of the conversation, not an afterthought.”

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Aisty Store's online catalogue currently has close to 190 products, including children's clothing and sleepwear.

The new Kansanga outlet adds a physical shopping option where customers can see and assess products before deciding what to buy.

The retailer also wants parents to consider what products are made from, whether toys suit a child's age and whether manufacturers have considered safety and quality.

With the launch of its Palm Village Mall outlet, Aisty Store hopes to position itself as a destination for parents looking for children's products with an emphasis on safety, comfort and quality.