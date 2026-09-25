Col Kizza Besigye loses only grandson

Ugandan opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye has lost his six-year-old grandson Righteous Ariho Besigye, who passed away at Mulago Hospital.

Veteran opposition politician Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye has lost his only grandson, Righteous Ariho Besigye, who died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

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Righteous, commonly known as Rai, died in the Intensive Care Unit in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2026.

He was son of Dr Besigye's eldest son, Adam Ampa Besigye.

Adam announced his son's death in an emotional message on Thursday.

“It’s with profound pain and a heavy heart I’ve never imagined I would ever carry, that I announce the loss of my beloved and only firstborn son, Righteous Ariho (Rai),” he said.

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He described Rai as the only grandson of his father, Dr Besigye.

“Rai, the only grandson of my father, Rt. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye fell asleep in the early hours of Thursday at ICU of Mulago Hospital,” Adam said.

Righteous Ariho Besigye

Rai was born in March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was six years old.

Adam did not disclose the illness that led to his son's admission to the ICU, but indicated that the child had battled for his life.

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“You fought until the end, my warrior. You now rest peacefully in the arms of the King of Peace, Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

He added: “You have become my guardian angel, watching over me from above.”

The loss comes at a difficult time for the Besigye family as the opposition politician remains in Luzira Prison while facing treason charges.

Besigye has also faced serious health problems in recent months. He collapsed during proceedings at the High Court in Kampala on July 29 and was admitted to the ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital. His family said at the time that he was unable to speak or walk without assistance.

He was later discharged from Mulago and returned to Luzira. Uganda Prisons Service said his condition was improving, while his family continued to raise concerns about his health and sought specialised treatment outside the country.

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Besigye has since received further medical attention outside Luzira, including treatment at the Joint Clinical Research Centre. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, has maintained that he remains weak and has pushed for permission to take him abroad for specialised treatment.