Netanyahu praises Uganda in UN Assembly speech despite delegates walk-out

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Uganda at the UN General Assembly for honoring his brother Yoni at Entebbe, even as the Ugandan delegates joined dozens of others in a mass walkout as he took to the stage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heaped praise on Uganda at the United Nations General Assembly for erecting a monument to his elder brother, Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu, at Entebbe Airport.

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Netanyahu made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as he addressed a largely empty UN General Assembly hall in New York.

Scores of delegates walked out as he took to the podium amid protests over Israel's conduct in Gaza and other regional conflicts.

During the speech, Netanyahu recalled the July 1976 Israeli operation at Entebbe Airport in which commandos rescued more than 100 hostages from a hijacked Air France aircraft.

“My brother, the commander of the storming party was the only soldier killed in this mission. I want to thank Uganda again for recently erecting a statue of Yoni in the place where he fell,” Netanyahu said.

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Yoni commanded the Israeli assault force during the raid and was the only Israeli soldier killed in the operation.

The memorial was unveiled by CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on August 1, 2026

The monument was unveiled at the Old Entebbe Airport terminal on August 1 by Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as Uganda marked 50 years since the raid.

Gen Kainerugaba had announced plans for the monument in February, saying it would be placed at the spot where Yoni was killed and that the gesture was intended to strengthen relations between Uganda and Israel.

The bronze statue depicts Yoni carrying a rifle. It was created by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, who began his military service in the elite Israeli unit once commanded by Yoni.

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Netanyahu's praise of Uganda came against the backdrop of a striking diplomatic protest inside the UN chamber.

Delegates began leaving when the Israeli leader approached the podium. There were also boos and cheers, forcing the president of the General Assembly to repeatedly call for order. A majority of visible seats were empty after the walkout.

Netanyahu responded by describing those leaving as “moral cowards” and invited any others who wanted to leave to do so.

Reports listing countries involved in the protest named Uganda among 20 non-Arab African countries whose representatives walked out.

Reports listing countries involved in the protest named Uganda among 20 non-Arab African countries whose representatives walked out.

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The Ugandan delegation was led by Vice President Maj Jessica Alupo.

The list of countries that walked out also included Kenya, South Africa, Senegal, Angola, DR Congo, Liberia, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique, among others.

However, there was no official statement from the Ugandan government immediately confirming its participation in the walkout.

Netanyahu used his address to reject accusations of genocide and defend Israel's military campaigns, including its actions against Hamas and Iran.

His reference to Entebbe came as he recalled words he said his brother had spoken before the 1967 Six-Day War: “We're going to win. We have no other choice.”