Five superstars to watch as UEFA Nations League gets underway

The UEFA Nations League returns with top fixtures. Here are five superstars to watch, including Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, and Lamine Yamal.

The UEFA Nations League returns with a heavyweight opening fortnight as Europe’s elite collide in a competition that offers little room for a slow start. Nations League A Matchday 1 and 2 bring together some of the continent’s biggest names, with world champions, European heavyweights and ambitious challengers all looking to lay down an early marker.

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The headline clash comes in Amsterdam, where the Netherlands host Germany in a fixture rich in history and packed with attacking talent. Both sides will see the Nations League as an opportunity to test their squads against the very best, making this an intriguing early measuring stick.

England face Spain in another blockbuster, with two of Europe’s most talented generations going head-to-head. Spain arrive as reigning world champions, while England will be eager to demonstrate that they remain genuine contenders at the highest level. Elsewhere, Portugal welcome Wales, Norway take on Denmark and Serbia meet Greece as several intriguing regional rivalries add spice to the opening round.

Italy and Belgium provide another heavyweight encounter, while France travel to Turkey knowing that every point will matter in a demanding group. Czech Republic against Croatia completes the Matchday 1 programme, offering another clash between nations accustomed to competing deep into major tournaments.

Matchday 2 immediately raises the stakes. The Netherlands travel to Serbia, Germany face Greece and Norway welcome Portugal, meaning the opening results could quickly create pressure at the top of the standings. France then meet Belgium in a heavyweight encounter, before Italy face Turkey.

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With so much quality spread across the fixtures, the Nations League once again provides a compelling blend of tactical intrigue, emerging talent and established stars. The opening matches may be only the beginning, but with heavyweight opponents meeting from the outset, Europe’s best will know that every result can shape the road ahead.

Players to watch

The UEFA Nations League’s opening rounds bring together some of the biggest names in world football, with five superstars capable of turning tight matches in an instant. From Harry Kane’s finishing to Lamine Yamal’s improvisation, these are the players to watch in the key matches of the UNL this week.

Harry Kane: England v Spain

· Strength: Kane combines elite finishing with outstanding hold-up play, making him both England’s focal point and an extra creative outlet.

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· Weakness: His lack of explosive pace can limit him when England need to attack space behind a high defensive line.

· Decisive factor: Spain’s defenders cannot afford to switch off around the box, because Kane needs only a fraction of a chance to punish them.

· Why now: Kane arrives in exceptional form after another prolific season and a standout World Cup campaign, making him one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Kylian Mbappé: Turkey v France

Kylian Mbappe

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· Strength: Explosive acceleration, devastating one-on-one ability and elite finishing make Mbappé almost impossible to contain in open space.

· Weakness: His defensive contribution and willingness to press remain areas opponents can try to exploit.

· Decisive factor: Turkey cannot allow Mbappé to receive the ball facing forward, because one burst of pace can completely change the contest.

· Why now: Mbappé enters the Nations League as France’s captain and one of the world’s most dangerous attackers, having also claimed the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.

Bruno Fernandes: Portugal v Wales

· Strength: Fernandes thrives between the lines, constantly looking for the killer pass, late run or long-range strike.

· Weakness: His appetite for risk can lead to turnovers when Portugal are trying to control possession.

· Decisive factor: Wales will need to close him down quickly, because giving Fernandes time around the penalty area is asking for trouble.

· Why now: Portugal’s attacking structure gives Fernandes freedom to influence matches from several positions, making his creativity particularly important against a Wales side likely to defend compactly.

Erling Haaland: Norway v Denmark

Erling Haaland

· Strength: Haaland is a devastating penalty-box striker, combining extraordinary physical power with movement and ruthless finishing.

· Weakness: His influence can diminish when opponents deny him service and force Norway to build patiently around a packed defence.

· Decisive factor: Denmark must prevent crosses and through-balls reaching him, because Haaland can turn a single opportunity into a goal.

· Why now: He scored 58 goals for club and country last season and remains one of the most prolific forwards in international football.

Lamine Yamal: England v Spain

· Strength: Yamal’s close control, creativity and ability to beat defenders make him a nightmare in one-on-one situations.

· Weakness: England can target him physically and try to force him away from dangerous central areas.

· Decisive factor: If Yamal gets isolated against a full-back, Spain will have found one of their biggest weapons.

· Why now: The teenage Barcelona star enters the match as a World Cup winner and established Spain superstar, having also produced 41 goal contributions for Barcelona last season.

Broadcast details

Times CAT

UEFA Nations League A

Matchday 1

Thursday 24 September

20:45: Netherlands v Germany – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

20:45: Norway v Denmark – LIVE on SuperSport Football

20:45: Serbia v Greece – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

20:45: Portugal v Wales – LIVE on SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa 2, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday 25 September

20:45: Italy v Belgium – LIVE on SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Turkey v France – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 26 September

20:45: Czech Republic v Croatia – LIVE on SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: England v Spain – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Matchday 2

Sunday 27 September

20:45: Serbia v Netherlands – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

20:45: Germany v Greece – LIVE on SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

20:45: Norway v Portugal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 28 September

20:45: Belgium v France – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2