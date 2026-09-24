Captain Morgan joins 6th Edition of Qweshunga Day  for Nostalgic Party & Play

Captain Morgan partners with Qweshunga for the 6th Edition on Oct 3 at Ndere Center, bringing traditional games, cocktails, and Winnie Nwagi.

Adulting has been cancelled! For one glorious day, deadlines, meetings, bills, emails, traffic-induced anger, and every other thing adulthood has imposed on us without consultation are being suspended!

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Come the 3rd of October at Ndere Center, Captain Morgan and Qweshunga invite everyone to step back into the version of themselves that played simply because it felt good.

This vibrant collaboration was unveiled through a gamified experience where media personalities traded their laptops for competitive traditional games on the Ndere grounds.

Bringing this same spirit and more, this edition seamlessly fuses beloved traditional Ugandan games with the Captain Morgan signature "Party and Play" experience. The partnership bridges Captain Morgan's love for adventure, playful social gatherings with Qweshunga’s mission to make joy accessible, therapeutic, and deeply connecting.

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Speaking on the sidelines during a round of kwepena, Raymond Karama, Brand Manager for Captain Morgan Uganda, highlighted the vision behind the partnership:

"Our ongoing Sports Takeovers have shown how much young adults crave spaces where they can break away from routine, compete, laugh, and celebrate. We are proud to take this 'party and play' concept even deeper with Qweshunga’s expertise to bring back the authentic Ugandan games that defined our childhoods as we add a little spice to the night rave to follow at Ndere."

Building on the success of Captain Morgan’s Sports Takeovers across campuses and urban hotspots in Kampala, this collaboration puts fun and nostalgia right at the heart of adult play.

Penelope Sanyu, Lead Strategist and founder of Qweshunga, shared her enthusiasm between rounds of ludo:

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"At Qweshunga, we believe play is the blueprint for a better life when the stresses of adulting get intense. Partnering with Captain Morgan allows us to amplify this playful revolution, bringing traditional Ugandan games like kwepena and duulu into a high-energy space where adults can breathe, play, and just feel free."

The upcoming 6th edition of Qweshunga promises an immersive day-to-night festival experience where nostalgia meets high energy. Guests can expect interactive game zones featuring favorites like kwepena, duulu, blada, and sonko, alongside storytelling corners and curated Captain Morgan cocktail serves.