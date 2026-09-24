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Afrigo Band announces Moses Matovu’s burial programme

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:18 - 24 September 2026
Moses Matovu
Afrigo Band says Moses Matovu’s send-off will begin in Kibuli on Thursday and end with his burial in Kyanja on Friday.
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  • Funeral prayers will take place in Kibuli at 4pm on September 24.

  • Mourners will gather at the National Theatre at 7pm.

  • A vigil will begin in Kyanja at 9pm.

  • Matovu will be buried in Kyanja at 4pm on September 25.

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Afrigo Band has announced a two-day send-off for its founder, Moses Matovu, known to fans as Papa Moi. He will be buried in Kyanja on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The programme begins on Thursday, September 24, with Muslim funeral prayers, known as Swalat Janaza, in Kibuli at 4pm. Mourners will then gather at the National Theatre at 7pm before a vigil in Kyanja at 9pm.

Burial is scheduled for 4pm on Friday in Kyanja.

The band shared the programme as friends, fellow musicians and fans mourn Matovu, one of the defining figures in Ugandan music.

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