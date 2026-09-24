Police confirm Moses died in clash over 'girlfriend

Police are investigating the death of Afrigo Band legend Moses Matovu, 77, who died following a suspected altercation over a woman in Kibuli, Kampala.

Police have said veteran musician Moses Matovu died after a suspected confrontation involving a woman he was allegedly dating and another man who had previously been in a relationship with her.

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Matovu, 77, the longtime leader and co-founder of Afrigo Band, died at Kibuli Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after sustaining serious injuries in Kibuli, Makindye Division.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said preliminary investigations indicate that Matovu went to the woman's residence at about 5.30am.

Police allege that as Matovu and the woman left the residence, they encountered a man who had previously been in a relationship with her.

"Following the arrest of the female who was in the company of the deceased, preliminary information indicates that the incident may have arisen from a physical altercation," Kawala said.

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She stressed that investigators had not yet established the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and Matovu's death.

Matovu sustained serious injuries during the incident. A boda boda rider rushed him to Kibuli Hospital, where he later died.

Earlier on Thursday, police had described the incident as an attack by unknown assailants at Kibuli Market Zone B. Kabalagala Police Station subsequently opened a suspected murder investigation.

Initial media reports had also suggested that Matovu was attacked while heading for morning prayers. The latest police account, however, points investigators towards a possible altercation involving the woman and another man. Police say this remains preliminary information and is still being verified.

Kawala said the woman who was with Matovu has been arrested and remains in police custody. Detectives are questioning her as part of the investigation.

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Police have also identified the male suspect, who allegedly fled after the incident.

"The male suspect has been positively identified and is believed to have fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing him to facilitate his arrest and assist in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident," Kawala said.

She urged the public to allow detectives to investigate the different accounts surrounding the incident.

Matovu's death ends a career that stretched nearly six decades. Born on June 19, 1949, he entered professional music in 1967 before performing with the Police Band and Cranes Band. He later helped establish Afrigo Band in 1975.

Matovu became the face of Afrigo as its bandleader, vocalist, composer and saxophonist. He remained active as the group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025.

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