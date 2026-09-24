Police speak out on Moses Matovu murder

Police have opened a suspected murder investigation after Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu died following an attack in Kibuli, Kampala.

Unidentified assailants allegedly attacked Moses Matovu on September 24, 2026.

The attack occurred at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division.

Matovu died at Kibuli Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

Kabalagala police have opened a suspected murder case and are searching for the attackers.

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Police have opened a suspected murder investigation into the death of Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu, who died in hospital after an attack in Kibuli, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said unidentified assailants allegedly attacked Matovu on the morning of September 24, 2026, at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division.

Matovu was rushed to Kibuli Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kawala said Kabalagala police had registered the case and deployed investigators to the scene.

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“Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants,” she said.

Police did not disclose a possible motive, the weapons used or the number of attackers. The statement also gave no details of any arrests.