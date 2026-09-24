Advertisement

Police speak out on Moses Matovu murder

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:37 - 24 September 2026
Moses Matovu
Police have opened a suspected murder investigation after Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu died following an attack in Kibuli, Kampala.
Advertisement

  • Unidentified assailants allegedly attacked Moses Matovu on September 24, 2026.

  • The attack occurred at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division.

  • Matovu died at Kibuli Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

  • Kabalagala police have opened a suspected murder case and are searching for the attackers.

Advertisement

Police have opened a suspected murder investigation into the death of Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu, who died in hospital after an attack in Kibuli, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said unidentified assailants allegedly attacked Matovu on the morning of September 24, 2026, at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division.

Matovu was rushed to Kibuli Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kawala said Kabalagala police had registered the case and deployed investigators to the scene.

Advertisement

“Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants,” she said.

Police did not disclose a possible motive, the weapons used or the number of attackers. The statement also gave no details of any arrests.

“More details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” Kawala said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Afrigo Band announces Moses Matovu’s burial programme
News
24.09.2026
Afrigo Band announces Moses Matovu’s burial programme
NSSF announces record-shattering 22.53% interest to members for FY 2025/26
News
24.09.2026
NSSF announces record-shattering 22.53% interest to members for FY 2025/26
Inside story: How Moses Matovu was attacked
News
24.09.2026
Inside story: How Moses Matovu was attacked
Police confirm Moses died in clash over 'girlfriend
News
24.09.2026
Police confirm Moses died in clash over 'girlfriend
Security tasked to bring Moses Matovu’s killers to justice
News
24.09.2026
Security tasked to bring Moses Matovu’s killers to justice
BIOGRAPHY: Moses Matovu, the bandleader who gave Uganda 5 decades of Afrigo
News
24.09.2026
BIOGRAPHY: Moses Matovu, the bandleader who gave Uganda 5 decades of Afrigo