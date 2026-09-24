Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu dies after attack

Police have opened a murder investigation after veteran Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu died from injuries sustained in an attack by unidentified assailants in Kibuli, Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have opened a murder investigation following the death of veteran musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu after an attack in Kibuli, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said unidentified assailants attacked Matovu on the morning of September 24, 2026, at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division.

Reports indicate that the attackers struck him on the head, causing severe blood loss. He was rushed to Kibuli Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Kawala said Kabalagala police had registered the case as suspected murder. Investigators had also visited the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants,” Kawala said.

Police have not disclosed the number of attackers, the weapon used or a possible motive. No arrests had been announced by the time of publication.

Known to his fans as Papa Moi, Matovu was 77. He helped found Afrigo Band in 1975 and led it through five decades of Ugandan music.

The singer and saxophonist became one of Uganda’s most recognisable performers. Afrigo Band, the country’s longest-serving music group, marked its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Matovu was born in Kawempe on June 19, 1949. He entered professional music in 1967 and later played with Cranes Band before joining other musicians to form Afrigo.

Advertisement

Advertisement