Uganda Airlines gears up for Accra route as leased aircraft ease fleet pressure

Uganda Airlines will launch four weekly flights to Accra via Lagos starting October 27, utilizing a wet-leased Boeing 737 to ease fleet pressure.

Uganda Airlines will launch flights to Accra, Ghana, on October 27, 2026, as the national carrier expands its African network despite recent pressure on its small fleet.

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The airline will operate four flights a week from Entebbe through Lagos, Nigeria, before continuing to Accra. The service will use a Boeing 737-800 wet-leased from Ethiopian Airlines.

Uganda Airlines has started marketing the route in Ghana ahead of the inaugural flight. The carrier says return fares will start at $550.

In partnership with Uganda Tourism Board on Wednesday, the airline said it kicked off a marketing activation ahead of the route launch, engaging with the Travel Trade and media to stimulate the market before the inaugural flight on the 27th.

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Uganda Airlines has started marketing the route in Ghana ahead of the inaugural flight

The Accra expansion comes months after fleet shortages disrupted some of Uganda Airlines' services.

In February, both of its Airbus A330-800neo aircraft were grounded for unscheduled maintenance. The problem disrupted long-haul operations, including London and Mumbai.

One Airbus returned to service in April after several weeks on the ground. The airline had turned to an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 under a wet-lease arrangement to cover part of the capacity gap.

The airline has since sought more aircraft to reduce pressure on its fleet.

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In May, it brought in Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Ethiopian Airlines under another wet-lease arrangement. The deal includes the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance and was designed to improve reliability on regional routes.

Uganda Airlines is also pursuing a longer-term fleet expansion. In June, it signed an agreement with Boeing for 10 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.