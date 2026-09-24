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Police pressured to apprehend Bebe Cool over numberless Land Cruiser

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:34 - 24 September 2026
Bebe Cool is being accused of driving around in this un-plated Toyota Landcruiser
Uganda Police is facing public backlash over claims singer Bebe Cool drives an unregistered Land Cruiser amidst the ongoing Tekeleza Sheria traffic operation.
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Uganda Police are facing mounting pressure to take action against singer Bebe Cool, over claims that he routinely drives a Toyota Land Cruiser without registration plates

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The criticism intensified recently in the ongoing Tekeleza Sheria operation, which targets motorists accused of concealing registration plates, driving without plates and fitting vehicles with unauthorised sirens and flashing lights.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2026, Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said officers arrested an additional 18 drivers during an operation along the eastern route in Mukono.

Police accused them of driving vehicles fitted with illegal sirens and swivelling lights. The suspects were detained and expected to appear before the Mukono Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Police also warned motorists using illegal sirens and lights, concealed number plates or vehicles without registration plates that they would be arrested and prosecuted.

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Bebe Cool

The warning, however, prompted questions on social media about Bebe Cool, whose black Land Cruiser has repeatedly been seen without ordinary registration plates.

Kananura why the vehicle had apparently escaped the crackdown.

The Gagamel Entertainment singer, born Moses Ssali, is believed to have acquired the SUV in early 2025. 

The singer’s Land Cruiser ZX 2001 also fitted blue and red hideaway strobe lights in its grill.

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Bebe Cool is often seen travelling with security personnel, including a uniformed SFC soldier. 

Some users accused police of selective enforcement and asked 

“First arrest Bebe Cool who is meandering around everywhere with a numberless Land Cruiser,” one X user wrote.

Another user, Phantom, asked: “Selective justice. Why do you fear to impound Bebe Cool's vehicle without registration plates?”

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Bush Twinamatsiko Araali also challenged police to act, writing: “Bebe Cool is busy driving a numberless Land Cruiser with Army bodyguard on board. I dare you to go for it.”

Another commenter, Lawrence, alleged that he had seen Bebe Cool and fellow singer Eddy Kenzo travelling in vehicles without number plates and with sirens and swivelling lights.

“Selective arrests and prosecution? Will this help or are we still all equal under the law?” he asked.

Police had not publicly explained by Wednesday whether Bebe Cool's vehicle falls under an exemption or whether officers have investigated it.

Bebe Cool

Ugandan law generally prohibits using a vehicle on a public road without the prescribed registration plates.

Section 33 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act provides that a person commits an offence if they use, or permit the use of, a motor vehicle on a road without registration plates issued and fitted in the prescribed manner. The same provision covers plates that are obscured or cannot easily be distinguished. 

Upon conviction, the offence carries a fine of between 10 and 40 currency points, imprisonment of between one and two years, or both. 

The Act nevertheless allows the minister, through a statutory order, to exempt specified people, vehicles or classes of vehicles from some registration and licensing requirements for a fixed period and subject to stated conditions. 

The law also provides special treatment for authorised emergency vehicles in certain circumstances. These include police, fire brigade, ambulances and military vehicles of the armed forces, as well as other vehicles formally designated by the minister. 

There was no publicly established information by Wednesday showing that the Land Cruiser associated with Bebe Cool falls within any such exemption.

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