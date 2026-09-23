Kiwatule Parish priest Charles Lwanga Ssewava dies at Lubaga Hospital

Rev. Fr Charles Lwanga Ssewava of Kiwatule Parish and former Radio Maria Uganda director has died at Lubaga Hospital, Kampala Archdiocese confirms.

Rev. Fr Charles Lwanga Ssewava, a senior Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Kampala and former leader at Radio Maria Uganda, has died.

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Fr Ssewava died at Lubaga Hospital on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2026, according to an announcement from the Archdiocese of Kampala.

He was serving at Kiwatule Parish at the time of his death.

His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala, confirmed the passing of Fr. Ssewava on Wednesday evening.

The Archdiocese said burial arrangements would be announced later and asked Catholics to pray for the priest, his family and the Kiwatule Parish community.

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News of his death prompted tributes from Catholic media organisations, former colleagues and listeners who knew him from his years in broadcasting.

Fr Ssewava previously held senior positions at Radio Maria Uganda, including serving as National Director. Catholic media organisations also remembered him as a former managing and editorial director at the station.

Radio Maria Uganda mourned a priest with whom its staff had worked on the programme Saints of the Week, which explored saints and the history of the Catholic Church.

“Wummula mirembe Fr Ssewava Charles. You have really served the Lord, may he welcome you in his kingdom,” the station said in a tribute. “We will surely miss working with you in Saints of the Week programme.”

Radio Sapientia Uganda also announced his death, describing him as a senior priest of the Archdiocese and a former Radio Maria managing director.

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Listeners remembered Fr Ssewava for his extensive knowledge of Church history and command of several languages.

His expertise also made him a regular commentator on Catholic affairs. In 2025, he appeared in television interviews explaining subjects including the papal conclave, the significance of names chosen by popes and developments surrounding Pope Francis.

Fr Ssewava also remained active in parish ministry. He preached and offered pastoral guidance on Lent, the Jubilee Year of Hope and other aspects of Catholic life.