Suspect in Moses Matovu murder arrested

Detectives arrested Vincent Nsamba in Nansana. Matovu died after a confrontation in Kibuli on September 24.

Detectives arrested Vincent Nsamba in Nansana. Matovu died after a confrontation in Kibuli on September 24.

Police have arrested a security guard and are questioning a woman as they investigate Afrigo Band founder Moses Matovu’s death.

Police have arrested a private security guard as they investigate the death of Afrigo Band founder Moses Matovu.

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Detectives picked up Vincent Nsamba, an employee of the security firm SG, in Nansana hours after Matovu died on September 24, 2026. Matovu, 77, was taken to Kibuli Hospital after a confrontation in Kibuli, where staff pronounced him dead.

Early reports blamed suspected thugs. An eyewitness later told NTV that the confrontation happened as Matovu escorted a woman to her rented home. The witness alleged that a man believed to be her boyfriend confronted Matovu and punched him. Police have not confirmed that account.

The woman, identified as Rose Tumusiime from Ntungamo district, remains in custody to assist detectives with their inquiries.