Advertisement

Suspect in Moses Matovu murder arrested

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:59 - 24 September 2026
Detectives arrested Vincent Nsamba in Nansana. Matovu died after a confrontation in Kibuli on September 24.
Police have arrested a security guard and are questioning a woman as they investigate Afrigo Band founder Moses Matovu’s death.
Advertisement

Police have arrested a private security guard as they investigate the death of Afrigo Band founder Moses Matovu.

Advertisement

Detectives picked up Vincent Nsamba, an employee of the security firm SG, in Nansana hours after Matovu died on September 24, 2026. Matovu, 77, was taken to Kibuli Hospital after a confrontation in Kibuli, where staff pronounced him dead.

Early reports blamed suspected thugs. An eyewitness later told NTV that the confrontation happened as Matovu escorted a woman to her rented home. The witness alleged that a man believed to be her boyfriend confronted Matovu and punched him. Police have not confirmed that account.

The woman, identified as Rose Tumusiime from Ntungamo district, remains in custody to assist detectives with their inquiries.

Matovu founded Afrigo Band in 1975 and led it for five decades. He is due to be buried in Kyanja on September 25, 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Netanyahu praises Uganda in UN Assembly speech amid delegates walk-out
News
25.09.2026
Netanyahu praises Uganda in UN Assembly speech amid delegates walk-out
New Tooro king will do better than Oyo in uniting royal family, says Margaret Muhanga
News
25.09.2026
New Tooro king will do better than Oyo in uniting royal family, says Margaret Muhanga
Suspect in Moses Matovu murder arrested
News
24.09.2026
Suspect in Moses Matovu murder arrested
Five superstars to watch as UEFA Nations League gets underway
Sports
24.09.2026
Five superstars to watch as UEFA Nations League gets underway
Change a Life-Bwindi leads world Gorilla Day celebrations in Kanungu
Lifestyle
24.09.2026
Change a Life-Bwindi leads world Gorilla Day celebrations in Kanungu
Captain Morgan joins 6th Edition of Qweshunga Day  for Nostalgic Party & Play
Entertainment
24.09.2026
Captain Morgan joins 6th Edition of Qweshunga Day  for Nostalgic Party & Play