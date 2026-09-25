How to Use Airtel’s New Starlink Service on Your Phone
Open the MyAirtel App and register your Airtel number.
Tap “View All” under “Quick Actions”, then choose the Starlink icon.
Eligible users can try the service free for 30 days.
A clear view of the sky is needed, and iPhone access has not yet been announced.
Airtel Uganda customers with compatible Android phones can now sign up to send messages in places beyond the reach of mobile towers. The service uses Starlink satellites and does not require a dish or a separate device.
To get started, download or open the MyAirtel App and register your Airtel number. Under “Quick Actions”, tap “View All”, then select the Starlink icon. Airtel says eligible customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial through the app.
Once registered, users need a clear view of the sky to connect in an area without mobile tower coverage. The service supports SMS and light-data apps, including WhatsApp messaging. Airtel has not announced voice calls as part of the service.
The launch has prompted questions from iPhone users who cannot find the option in the app. In a response posted on X, Airtel Uganda said the service is available for Android devices. It said it would make an announcement when it becomes available on iOS.
After the trial, customers will need an eligible Airtel Uganda data bundle. Airtel has yet to specify the qualifying bundles or their prices.
Uganda is the second African market where Airtel Africa has launched the service commercially, after the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August. Airtel says it could help people in remote areas and provide a way to send messages when ground networks fail.