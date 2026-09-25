Prince Nakibinge: The only bad habit Moses Matovu had

Prince Nakibinge’s joke about Moses Matovu’s support for SC Villa recalled a friendship built through football as Uganda prepared to bury the Afrigo Band founder.

Prince Kassim Nakibinge paid tribute to Matovu at Kibuli Mosque.

He joked that supporting SC Villa was Matovu’s only bad habit.

Matovu played football and later served as an SC Villa treasurer and trustee.

His burial was scheduled for September 25, 2026, in Kyanja.

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Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of Uganda’s Muslim community, joined other mourners at Kibuli Mosque as they paid their final respects to Afrigo Band legend Moses Matovu.

The prince remembered his longtime friendship with the Afrigo Band founder and drew laughter from mourners when he spoke about the only bad habit Matovu had.

“We’ve been friends with Moses Matovu for a while and lived together here. And we got closer because of football. We used to be together at Wankulukuku and Nakivubo,” the prince said.

“And I never knew any bad habit about him apart from supporting SC Villa.”

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Prince Nakibinge is the patron of Express FC. His joke drew on the rivalry between his club and Matovu’s beloved SC Villa.

Football was more than a pastime for Matovu. He played for Nakivubo Boys, Express FC and Police FC. He later served as SC Villa treasurer from 2013 to 2014 and remained a club trustee until his death. FUFA president Moses Magogo paid tribute to his service to both football and music.

Matovu died on September 24, 2026, aged 77. His death also drew tributes from Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and Uganda Communications Commission executive director Nyombi Thembo, who praised his contribution to Ugandan music.