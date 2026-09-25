The service works across mobile networks, and the toll depends on the vehicle class.

The service works across mobile networks, and the toll depends on the vehicle class.

How to use mobile money to pay Kampala–Entebbe Expressway tolls

Drivers can pay Kampala–Entebbe Expressway tolls through any mobile money network at lanes 4 and 5 by approving a payment prompt on their phones.

Mobile money toll payments have launched on the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway.

Drivers should use designated lanes 4 or 5.

The toll agent requests payment using the driver’s mobile number; the driver approves it with a PIN.

The service works across mobile networks, and the toll depends on the vehicle class.

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Motorists can now pay Kampala–Entebbe Expressway tolls by mobile money at designated lanes, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced on September 25, 2026.

Drivers who want to use the service should enter toll lane 4 or 5 and give their mobile number to the toll agent. They should then check the payment prompt on their phone and enter their PIN to approve the charge. The ministry says the service works on all mobile networks.

The new option lets drivers pay at the toll gate without first loading money onto a toll card. Motorists should keep their phones within reach and ensure they have enough money in their mobile money accounts before joining the lane.

Tolls depend on the vehicle. The expressway’s published rates range from Shs3,000 for eligible motorcycles to Shs18,000 for large goods vehicles. Light vehicles pay Shs5,000 per passage.

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