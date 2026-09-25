Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17 and Redmi 17 5G, two budget smartphones with large batteries and 50-megapixel cameras.
The Redmi 17 starts at $179, while the 5G model starts at $249. Both have a 7,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. They can also charge other compatible devices through a cable.
Xiaomi says each phone can play video for up to 28 hours on one charge. Actual battery life will depend on use.
Both models have a 6.9-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display. The phones also carry an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes.
Each has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Users can record with both cameras at the same time.
The Redmi 17 uses a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor. The Redmi 17 5G uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor and supports 5G networks.
Both phones run Xiaomi HyperOS 3. They include stereo speakers, an FM radio and a headphone jack. Users can add a microSD card to expand storage by up to 2TB.
Xiaomi said colours and storage options would vary by market. It did not provide Ugandan prices or a local sale date in the launch information.