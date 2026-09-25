Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries

Both phones have 7,500mAh batteries and support 45W fast charging.

Both phones have 7,500mAh batteries and support 45W fast charging.

Xiaomi has launched two Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries, starting at $179 for the standard model and $249 for the 5G model.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17 and Redmi 17 5G, two budget smartphones with large batteries and 50-megapixel cameras.

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The Redmi 17 starts at $179, while the 5G model starts at $249. Both have a 7,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. They can also charge other compatible devices through a cable.

Xiaomi says each phone can play video for up to 28 hours on one charge. Actual battery life will depend on use.

Both models have a 6.9-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display. The phones also carry an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes.

Each has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Users can record with both cameras at the same time.

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The Redmi 17 uses a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor. The Redmi 17 5G uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor and supports 5G networks.

Both phones run Xiaomi HyperOS 3. They include stereo speakers, an FM radio and a headphone jack. Users can add a microSD card to expand storage by up to 2TB.