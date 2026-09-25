Advertisement

Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:36 - 25 September 2026
Both phones have 7,500mAh batteries and support 45W fast charging.
Xiaomi has launched two Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries, starting at $179 for the standard model and $249 for the 5G model.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17 and Redmi 17 5G, two budget smartphones with large batteries and 50-megapixel cameras.

Advertisement

The Redmi 17 starts at $179, while the 5G model starts at $249. Both have a 7,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. They can also charge other compatible devices through a cable.

Xiaomi says each phone can play video for up to 28 hours on one charge. Actual battery life will depend on use.

Both models have a 6.9-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display. The phones also carry an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes.

Each has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Users can record with both cameras at the same time.

Advertisement

The Redmi 17 uses a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor. The Redmi 17 5G uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor and supports 5G networks.

Both phones run Xiaomi HyperOS 3. They include stereo speakers, an FM radio and a headphone jack. Users can add a microSD card to expand storage by up to 2TB.

Xiaomi said colours and storage options would vary by market. It did not provide Ugandan prices or a local sale date in the launch information.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Uganda sends 100 cyclists to Nairobi for Jubilee Live Free Race
Sports
25.09.2026
Uganda sends 100 cyclists to Nairobi for Jubilee Live Free Race
Police explain why Bebe Cool’s numberless Land Cruiser has escaped traffic crackdown
News
25.09.2026
Police explain why Bebe Cool’s numberless Land Cruiser has escaped traffic crackdown
King-elect’s wife to become queen, but children’s claim to Tooro throne remains uncertain
News
25.09.2026
King-elect’s wife to become queen, but children’s claim to Tooro throne remains uncertain
CANEX WKND 2026 brings Global Africa’s creative economy to Lagos this November
News
25.09.2026
CANEX WKND 2026 brings Global Africa’s creative economy to Lagos this November
Aisty Store opens Kansanga outlet with focus on safe children’s products
Lifestyle
25.09.2026
Aisty Store opens Kansanga outlet with focus on safe children’s products
Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries
News
25.09.2026
Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 phones with 7,500mAh batteries