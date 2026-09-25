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CANEX WKND 2026 brings Global Africa’s creative economy to Lagos this November

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:17 - 25 September 2026
Alongside the Exhibition & Marketplace, CANEX WKND 2026 is inviting participation across a range of business and industry-focused initiatives, including the Technical Workshop, CANEX Deal Room, Creative Pitch Competition and Ubuntu Food Village.
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CANEX WKND will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from 5–8 November 2026, bringing together Africa’s creative economy in one of the continent’s most dynamic cultural and creative hubs.

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Held under the theme, “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World: From FESTAC ’77 to CANEX ’27,” CANEX WKND 2026 will convene creatives, entrepreneurs, investors, government leaders, financial institutions, policymakers and industry players from across Global Africa, the diaspora and the Caribbean for four days of business, investment, collaboration and cultural exchange.

Building on the momentum of its 2024 edition in Algiers, which attracted thousands of delegates and featured more than 21 live performances, 13 masterclasses, a flagship fashion showcase and a thriving exhibition marketplace, CANEX WKND 2026 is set to deliver an expanded programme, increased international participation and greater commercial opportunities across Global Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries.

A Marketplace for Global African Creativity

The CANEX Exhibition & Marketplace is the commercial heartbeat of CANEX WKND, where Global African creative businesses showcase their products, connect with buyers, forge partnerships and access new markets.

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The four-day event is expected to engage more than 10,000 delegates from across Global Africa and the diaspora, while offering significant opportunities for media visibility, brand exposure, business development and engagement with Afreximbank’s ecosystem of financial institutions, governments and Creative and Cultural Industries enterprises.

 With Lagos set to host this landmark gathering, CANEX WKND 2026 will offer a platform for Global Africa’s creative industries to strengthen connections, unlock investment, build new markets and collectively shape the future of Global African creativity for global audiences. Delegate registration is open to creative entrepreneurs and independent practitioners, media and content platforms, among others.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available for organisations seeking to engage with a high-value Global African audience of creatives, investors, decision-makers and cultural influencers. Alongside the Exhibition & Marketplace, CANEX WKND 2026 is inviting participation across a range of business and industry-focused initiatives, including the Technical Workshop, CANEX Deal Room, Creative Pitch Competition and Ubuntu Food Village.

These opportunities will support knowledge exchange, investment engagement, business pitching and the showcasing of culinary enterprises, creating additional avenues for businesses and industry stakeholders to connect, build partnerships and explore commercial opportunities. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the CANEX WKND website for further information on the respective calls.

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