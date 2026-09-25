Uganda sends 100 cyclists to Nairobi for Jubilee Live Free Race

The Uganda cycling team being flagged off to Kenya

The Uganda cycling team being flagged off to Kenya

A team of 100 Ugandan cyclists has departed for Kenya to compete in the annual Jubilee Live Free Race in Nairobi, aiming to defend and win top titles.

A team of 100 Ugandan cyclists has left for Nairobi, Kenya, seeking to extend the country's strong performance at the Jubilee Live Free Race.

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Jubilee Insurance Uganda flagged off the riders in Kampala on September 25, 2026, ahead of the annual continental cycling event scheduled for September 27.

The Ugandan riders are hoping to defend victories in different categories in the previous editions.

Ugandan team leader Lance Ishmael said, “In the last two editions we got two winners; that is the Black Mamba and also the main women’s race,” Ishmael said.

He expects tougher competition this year, with cyclists from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and South Africa.

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The Uganda cycling team being flagged off to Kenya

“This time we are hoping to win in all categories and we feel ready,” he said.

The organisers have changed the race route, but Ishmael said the Ugandan cyclists had studied it and prepared for the challenge.

Jubilee Insurance is covering the team's transport from Kampala to Nairobi, accommodation and other requirements. The company has supported the Ugandan riders in previous editions.

Camilla Mindru, head of marketing at Jubilee Insurance Uganda, said the cyclists recently completed a test ride in Masaka as part of their preparations.

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“The team has been doing us proud and we expect them to do the same. We hope that they are going to defend their titles and bring in more medals,” Mindru said.

She said Jubilee's involvement also promotes physical activity and wellness.

The Uganda cycling team being flagged off to Kenya

“We are proud to see that many cycling clubs are cropping up in Uganda,” she said.

Uganda's women's contingent will include Miria Nantume, who recently returned from training in France.

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Nantume will compete in the main women's race. It will be her first appearance at the Nairobi event.

“I really hope to do my best to represent my country and bring a medal home,” Nantume said.