Dr Alfred Jatho, the head of Community Cancer Services at the Uganda Cancer Institute

Dr Alfred Jatho, the head of Community Cancer Services at the Uganda Cancer Institute

Experts on why prostate cancer case may continue to rise in Uganda

Health experts warn that prostate cancer cases in Uganda are set to rise alongside growing life expectancy. With 80% of patients diagnosed at late stages, officials urge men aged 40 and above to prioritize early screening.

Uganda is likely to record a steady increase in prostate cancer cases as life expectancy improves and the population grows, health experts have warned.

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Dr Alfred Jatho, the head of Community Cancer Services at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), says prostate cancer already ranks as the leading cancer affecting men in Uganda, with an estimated 2,537 new cases recorded annually.

Addressing journalists as Uganda commemorates Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this November, Jatho warned that the growing number of older men would place additional pressure on cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment services.

He explained that age remains a major risk factor for prostate cancer, meaning more Ugandan men are likely to develop the disease as they live longer.

"Uganda’s population is growing and life expectancy is improving. Prostate cancer increases with age. That means we are going to continue having more men developing prostate cancer, just because of improvement in life expectancy," Jatho said.

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Jatho said the anticipated rise in cases makes early detection increasingly important, particularly because many patients only seek medical attention after the disease has progressed.

According to UCI, up to 80 per cent of prostate cancer patients arrive at treatment centres when the disease has reached stage three or four.

At these stages, the cancer may have spread beyond the prostate, making treatment more complicated and reducing the chances of successful outcomes.

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Jatho attributed the high number of late diagnoses to poor screening uptake, stigma surrounding prostate examinations and inadequate diagnostic services in rural health facilities.

He warned that unless more men embrace screening and health facilities improve their diagnostic capacity, Uganda could face a growing burden of advanced prostate cancer.

Although prostate cancer is often highly treatable when detected early, Jatho said many men wait until they experience symptoms before visiting a health facility.

He explained that early-stage prostate cancer rarely produces noticeable warning signs, making routine medical consultations important.

"Do not wait for symptoms because early stage prostate cancer rarely shows any warning signs," he said.

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Jatho identified difficulty passing urine, blood in urine and lower back pain among symptoms that should prompt medical assessment.

However, he cautioned that waiting for such symptoms could mean the disease has already advanced.

As part of this year's awareness campaign, UCI is encouraging men aged 40 and above to discuss their prostate cancer risk with healthcare professionals.

Men with a family history of the disease should seek medical advice earlier because they face an increased risk.

Jatho said healthcare workers can guide men on appropriate screening options, including the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.

The test measures the level of PSA in the blood and can help doctors determine whether further investigations are necessary.

Another examination involves a digital rectal examination, which allows a healthcare professional to assess the prostate for abnormalities.

Jatho acknowledged that some men avoid this examination because of discomfort or embarrassment, contributing to poor screening uptake.

He urged men to overcome such concerns and prioritise their health.

The UCI official also called on women, children and community leaders to encourage men to attend routine medical examinations.

He said men generally seek healthcare less frequently than women, a habit that can delay the detection of serious illnesses.

"Spouses, children and community leaders play a vital role in encouraging fathers and husbands to go for routine check-ups. Men rarely seek health services and that is very unhealthy," he said.

Beyond screening, Jatho encouraged men to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce their risk of aggressive prostate cancer and improve their overall health.

He recommended diets rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains while limiting red meat consumption.

He also urged men to maintain a healthy body weight and engage in regular physical activity.

"Obesity has been shown to increase the risk of the most aggressive form of prostate cancer," he said.

The Uganda Cancer Institute is using November's awareness activities to encourage men to understand their risk, seek timely medical advice and avoid waiting for symptoms before visiting health facilities.

Jatho warned that Uganda's improving life expectancy, while a positive development, means the country must prepare for more age-related illnesses, including prostate cancer.