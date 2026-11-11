Premium table tickets for Konshens concert in Kampala unveiled

Talent Africa Group has unveiled exclusive VVIP table packages priced up to Shs4 million for Jamaican dancehall star Konshens' upcoming Vibe Republic concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 11, 2026.

Talent Africa Group (TAG) has announced new VIP table packages for the upcoming Vibe Republic concert featuring Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, scheduled for December 11, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

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The organisers have introduced two VVIP table categories for fans seeking a premium concert experience.

A 10-seater table costs Shs4 million, while a five-seater table goes for Shs2 million. Both packages work out to Shs400,000 per person when all seats are occupied.

The announcement follows the launch of the second phase of ordinary ticket sales, with the Citizen Pass currently priced at Shs30,000 and the Diplomat Pass at Shs100,000.

The earlier promotional prices were Shs20,000 and Shs80,000, respectively.

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TAG, the main organiser of the concert, has opened bookings for the VVIP tables, with interested fans encouraged to contact the organisers on 0756 962621.

Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, is expected to return to Kampala with popular dancehall hits such as Bruk Off Yuh Back, Gal a Bubble and Pull Up to Mi Bumper.

The concert, which also features Swangz Avenue and Explore Uganda on its promotional material, is among the entertainment events scheduled for Kampala during the December festive season.