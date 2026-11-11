2 More Women Earn Captain Stripes at Uganda Airlines

Tina Drazu and Vanita Kayiwa have joined Rita Nasirumbi as the national carrier's three female CRJ900 captains.

Tina Drazu and Vanita Kayiwa have joined Rita Nasirumbi as the national carrier's three female CRJ900 captains.

Uganda Airlines has promoted Captains Tina Drazu and Vanita Kayiwa to the rank of captain, joining Rita Nasirumbi to bring the carrier's total to three female CRJ900 captains in less than a month.

Uganda Airlines has promoted two more female pilots to captain, bringing the number of women commanding its CRJ900 aircraft to three in less than a month.

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The national carrier announced the promotion of Captains Tina Drazu and Vanita Kayiwa on November 10, 2026. Brian Ochen also earned the rank of captain in the latest round of promotions.

The appointments come weeks after Rita Nasirumbi became Uganda Airlines' first female captain on October 13, 2026.

Nasirumbi made history when she earned her fourth stripe, which identifies a captain in commercial aviation. She had served as a first officer on the airline's Mitsubishi CRJ900 aircraft.

Her promotion marked a breakthrough for women at the national carrier, which resumed commercial operations in 2019.

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With Drazu and Kayiwa joining her, Uganda Airlines now has three female captains qualified to command its CRJ900 aircraft.

The airline celebrated the promotions in a message on X, describing the achievement as another milestone in its growth.

"More milestones. More celebrations. More CAPTAINS!" the airline posted.

It welcomed the three pilots to the left seat, the position traditionally occupied by the captain in an aircraft cockpit.

The captain holds overall responsibility for the aircraft, passengers, crew and flight safety.

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The promotions also mark progress in an aviation industry where women remain underrepresented in senior flying positions.

Nasirumbi joined Uganda Airlines in 2019, when the government revived the national carrier after nearly two decades without a national airline.

Her promotion last month drew attention to the growing role of Ugandan women in commercial aviation.

However, Nasirumbi was the first female captain at Uganda Airlines, not the first Ugandan woman to attain the rank. Kayiwa had previously served as a captain at Air Serv Limited before joining the national carrier. SoftPower News+1

The latest appointments also follow a commitment by Uganda Airlines chief executive officer Girma Wake to develop more Ugandan pilots.

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Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ghana, on October 29, 2026, Wake said the airline intended to recruit and promote more pilots as it expanded its operations.

"Pretty soon we will have another captain," he said at the time.

The airline recently launched flights between Entebbe and Accra as part of efforts to strengthen its presence across Africa.

It also plans to expand its fleet and introduce more routes, creating demand for qualified pilots and experienced flight crews. newvision-web-nuxt3.us-east-1.elasticbeanstalk.com+1

The promotion of Drazu, Kayiwa and Ochen strengthens the airline's pool of captains as it prepares for further growth.

For women pursuing careers in aviation, the three female captains represent progress in a profession that has long attracted more men than women.

The national carrier praised the newly promoted pilots for their commitment and encouraged them to embrace their new responsibilities.