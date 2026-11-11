Police probe 'deadly oranges' in Kawempe school poisoning incident

The forensic officers arrived at Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kikulu Zone, Kikaaya Parish, Kampala, on Wednesday

The forensic officers arrived at Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kikulu Zone, Kikaaya Parish, Kampala, on Wednesday

Police forensic teams in Kawempe have recovered orange peels from Ta'aliim Primary School as investigations intensify into a suspected poisoning that claimed the lives of four pupils and left another in critical condition.

Police forensic teams have recovered orange peels from a school in Kawempe as investigations intensify into the suspected poisoning that killed four pupils and left another child in critical condition.

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The forensic officers arrived at Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kikulu Zone, Kikaaya Parish, Kampala, on Wednesday afternoon, November 11, 2026, to examine evidence that could help establish what caused the deaths.

Initial reports indicated that one of the pupils brought oranges to school and shared them with other learners before several children fell ill.

Parents and residents gathered outside the school as forensic officers began their work. Some appeared overwhelmed with grief and anxiety as they sought answers about the tragedy.

Former Kawempe mayor Latiff Ssebaggala, who lives near the school, said police were investigating claims that at least eight pupils had eaten the oranges.

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"What we are hearing from the police is that it is not yet confirmed how many pupils ate the oranges, but that those that have been confirmed are 8, four of whom have died. The fifth is in critical condition," he told reporters.

He said investigators had recovered orange peels from the school and taken them for forensic examination to establish whether they contained poisonous substances.

Ta’aliim Primary School

"The police have stopped parents from taking away their children back home because they still want to find out more from the learners. They have also found some of the orange peels and the police have taken them for testing," he added

Mr Ssebaggala explained that the school had released some learners to allow Primary Seven candidates to sit their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

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He said one of the pupils reportedly returned to school with oranges, which were then shared among other children.

According to the former mayor, the child suspected of bringing the fruit is among those who died.

Mr Ssebaggala also reported that the four deceased pupils had suffered severe vomiting before their deaths.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala earlier confirmed that four female pupils died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, under circumstances suspected to involve poisoning.

She identified the deceased as Mariam Nakitende, 11, a Primary Four pupil; Rwahim Kiruta, 11, a Primary Five pupil; and Nusufa Nasuna, 11, also in Primary Four.

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The fourth victim was nine-year-old Failuzi Nabeta, a Primary Three pupil.

According to police, three of the children reportedly died at their respective homes, while Nabeta died at Kasangati Hospital.

SP Kawala said detectives at Kira Road Police Division had opened investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.