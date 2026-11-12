Makerere, Rotary announce free meals as students miss exams, hospitalised over hunger

Makerere University and Rotary have launched the 'Food for Peace' programme to provide free meals for starving students. The emergency intervention follows shocking reports of students collapsing from hunger and missing examinations.

Makerere University has launched an emergency feeding programme for students facing severe hunger after reports emerged that some had missed examinations while others were rushed to hospital due to lack of food.

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The initiative, dubbed Food for Peace, seeks to provide free meals to vulnerable students during the examination period, with government-sponsored students among those most affected.

University Guild President Gracious Kadondi said the worsening situation has left some students struggling to attend lectures, concentrate on their studies or sit examinations.

She revealed that several students had lost considerable weight, while others had developed serious health complications because they could not afford regular meals.

The Guild President says the allowances given to government-sponsored students are insufficient to sustain them throughout the semester.

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"The allowance that we get as government sponsored students is just not enough. It comes at the start of the semester and by the time of exams, everyone has run out," she said.

Kadondi, who is also a government-sponsored student, said she had personally experienced similar difficulties.

She recalled missing lectures and examinations in the past because she lacked money to meet her basic needs.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe acknowledged the crisis, revealing that some students had been taken to hospital after going without food.

He said the university had decided to intervene to ensure that hunger does not prevent students from completing their examinations.

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"We have decided that we are going to feed our starving students who are going into exams. We have noticed some being taken by ambulance to hospital just because of hunger," Prof Nawangwe said.

He expressed hope that providing meals would help affected students regain their strength and concentrate on their examinations.

Prof Nawangwe also raised concerns about the risks faced by female students who struggle to meet their basic needs.

He warned that food insecurity could expose some students to exploitation and other situations that threaten their safety.

The university launched the feeding programme on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with support from Rotary Makerere Passport, a club under Rotary District 9213.

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The initiative will provide free meals to students identified as struggling to afford food during the examination period.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns about the cost of living for university students, particularly those from low-income households.