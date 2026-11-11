Women in Design summit to spotlight business opportunities and quality

The Women in Design Summit in Kampala is slated for November 14, 2026

The Women in Design Summit in Kampala is slated for November 14, 2026

Over 150 construction and interior design professionals will assemble at Kampala's Onomo Hotel for the second Women in Design Summit, featuring the launch of a digital platform matching clients with vetted industry experts.

More than 150 construction and interior design industry players are expected at the second Women in Design Summit in Kampala on November 14, 2026, for discussions on business opportunities, quality standards and professional collaboration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The summit will take place at Onomo Hotel under the theme “Designing the Future, Building the Legacy”. It will bring together designers, suppliers, manufacturers and other professionals to share knowledge and build business connections.

Organisers say the gathering will give women a platform to showcase their work, raise their visibility and connect with potential clients and partners.

A key highlight will be the launch of a digital portal that links clients to vetted interior designers, suppliers and manufacturers.

Women in Design president Christine Masiika said the platform responds to challenges that have affected professionals and clients, including unreliable suppliers, poor-quality products and fragmented business networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Women in Design was born out of challenges that women in the industry were facing, including working in isolation, not knowing reliable suppliers and dealing with suppliers who provided substandard products or delivered poor-quality work on project sites,” Masiika said.

The portal will allow clients to compare professionals by experience, specialisation and completed projects. Applicants seeking a listing will undergo checks involving their work history and recommendations from previous clients.

Asiah Katende Lutaaya of Women in Design said the launch fulfils a commitment made at the previous summit.

“We promised something during our last summit, and now we are ready to deliver. One of the major things happening this Saturday is the launch of our website, which will help people identify credible suppliers and service providers,” she said.

Ahead of the gathering, Masiika also called for stronger product standards and professional certification. She said quality assurance should support the Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy to protect consumers and strengthen confidence in local products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She noted that technology, including artificial intelligence, could improve design work, although human creativity and practical experience remained essential.

ABC Group Uganda is the summit’s main sponsor. Its representative, Lisa Andera, said the partnership would bring the company’s house-finishing products closer to designers who influence purchases for residential and commercial projects.

Lutaaya urged men to attend, saying that although Women in Design champions women, improving the industry requires cooperation among all players.